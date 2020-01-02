CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officers were dispatched on Dec. 16 to an apartment on Delp Road regarding a noise disturbance. On arrival the subject of the call was in a hallway complaining about dust in her apartment. The woman was told she was disturbing the other tenants and needed to keep the noise down; she reportedly apologized and said she would.
On Dec. 16 a request was made by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department for a warrant to be faxed.
On Dec. 17 a request was made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to confirm a warrant. The warrant was active and the individual was arrested.
On Dec. 17 a caller requested information on concealed carry weapon permits.
On Dec. 17 officers met with an individual regarding an assault. It was determined the assault happened in Shannon County, so the reporting party filled out a statement and it was faxed to the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
It was reported on Dec. 20 there had been a vehicle parked at the old laundromat on Seventh Street for several weeks, and the reporting party was concerned that the vehicle might have been stolen. Officers checked on the vehicle and contacted the owner.
INCIDENTS
At 7:20 a.m. Dec. 16 it was reported there were some items stolen from a vehicle on Woolsey Avenue.
At 10:32 a.m. Dec. 19 an investigation into a theft was conducted at a location on Mona Street.
At 3:21 p.m. Dec. 19 there was a report of theft at a location on Missouri Street.
At 5:14 p.m. Dec. 19 a fire investigation was conducted at a location on East Fifth Street.
At 1:38 p.m. Dec. 20 officers were dispatched to a location on Webb Street regarding property damage and theft.
