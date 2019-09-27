TICKET
William L. Schnittker, 56, was ticketed on Sept. 19 on a charge of speeding.
INCIDENTS
At 3:34 p.m. Sept. 17 a burglary and theft of $750 or more from Ozark Mountain Leasing on Tom Frommel Memorial Drive was reported.
At 5:27 p.m. Sept. 17 a complaint was received regarding a court order violation.
At 6:35 p.m. Sept. 17 it was reported a trailer had been stolen from a home on East First Street. Possible suspects have been named.
At 10:28 p.m. Sept. 17 a theft from Signal convenience store on North Pine Street was reported.
At 11:22 a.m. Sept. 19 a theft of $750 or more was reported from the city shop on East Third Street.
At 2:51 p.m. Sept. 19 a report was generated as a result of a search warrant served at a home on West Second Street.
At 11:28 p.m. Saturday a report was generated regarding an alleged fugitive from out of state.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Charles Brown responded Sept. 16 to a noninjury motor vehicle accident at Elm Street and First Street.
Officer Travis Wilbanks reported Sept. 17 he was contacted by emergency medical services to assist with an out-of-control patient on Delp Road. On arrival the patient and her caregiver appeared to be calm and questioned why officers had been called.
Officer Wilbanks reported Sept. 17 he was asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol for confirmation of a warrant. The warrant was determined to be active, but the subject was outside of extradition limits and not arrested. The subject was given a court date to resolve the warrant and outstanding fines.
The owner of Yesterday’s Motors reported Sept. 17 a vehicle that didn’t belong there had been parked at the business, on Pine Street. A license check showed the vehicle had not been reported stolen and the reporting party was told he would have to call a tow service to have it removed. Officer Wilbanks.
Officer Wilbanks reported Sept. 17 he was dispatched to a location on Wilford Street to pick up a statement form.
Officer Israel Guidry reported Sept. 17 he was dispatched to Veteran’s Park in reference to a possible physical altercation in progress. On arrival no one was discovered at the park. Multiple subjects in the area stated they didn’t see or hear anything coming from the park.
Officer Guidry reported Sept. 17 he was dispatched to a home on North Marr Street in reference to a possible disturbance in progress. The reporting party stated two individuals had entered the home with guns and was screaming and yelling were coming from the home. The residents told Guidry that had not happened and everything was fine.
Officer Guidry reported Sept. 17 he was dispatched to a custody dispute and while en route was informed by 911 the caller stated they had resolved the dispute and an officer was no longer needed. When Guidry arrived at the location the parties were no longer there.
Officer Guidry reported Sept. 17 he responded to a home on Wilford Street in reference to someone yelling outside a home, waking two of the occupants. No one was found in the area and a complaint form was left with the reporting party.
Officer Stetson Schwein reported Sept. 19 he responded to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a vehicle that drove into a house. A man there told the officer he was parking the car when the brakes went out and it rolled into the garage door. The man filled out a statement regarding the incident and no further action was required.
Officer Wilbanks reported Saturday he responded to a home on East Fifth Street in reference to a disturbance. It was discovered a woman who had been living at the home was moving and attempting to wake the homeowner so she could get her things. The officer was able to contact the homeowner, who opened the door.
On Saturday Officer Wilbanks took a call from a property owner who had allowed someone to store some items at an empty rental property for a few days, then notified the owner of the items they needed to be removed that day because workers were arriving
