TICKETS
Eric Armen Arezoo, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:54 a.m. Dec. 9 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Powell.
Justin Lloyd Gregory, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 9 on K Highway on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Whitsell.
Shannon C. McDaniel, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 10 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to drive with care. Officer Brad Jones.
Haylee Marie Conner, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:33 a.m. Dec. 10 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Jacob Timothy Schmidt, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:01 a.m. Dec. 11 on Elmore Drive on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Danielle Dlyn Carlile, Nixa, was ticketed at 9:14 a.m. Dec. 11 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Jeremy Paul Blagg, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:44 a.m. Dec. 11 on Dixon Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing. Officer Powell.
Matthew Dwain Perry, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:34 p.m. Dec. 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
Brandon Michael Waggoner, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 12 on McFarland Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility fro a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
Wyatt J. Huddleston, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:36 a.m. Dec. 13 on Evans Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Courtney D. Duke, Caulfield, was ticketed at noon Dec. 13 on U.S. 160 on a charge of following too closely. Officer Chris Sterner.
Justin Anthony Kurth, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 13 on Harlin Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Burnes.
Donald Joesph Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Danielle Rennee Winterland, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing. Officer Whitsell.
Desaray Renee Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Devon E. Luck, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:14 a.m. Dec. 14 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of possession of drug parpahernalia. Officer Stuart.
Martin Lane Dornan, Fair Grove, was ticketed at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 15 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
Michael James Keleher, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 15 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Powell.
Taylor Grace Trail, Caulfield, was ticketed at 12:24 p.m. Dec. 15 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
INCIDENTS
A man reported at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 9 he was leaving work from the civic center when he noticed the car stereo was missing from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
At 3:39 p.m. Dec. 9 officers were dispatched with children’s division caseworkers to a home on Lanton Road in reference to alleged conditions that were unsuitable for children to be living in. Two children were removed from the home and charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Powell reported at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 10 he was dispatched to a home on Jennifer Drive in reference to a deceased person. It was discovered an 82-year-old woman had died of what appeared to be natural causes. No further investigation is expected.
At 1:31 p.m. Dec. 10 a woman reported a theft from a location on Jackson Street. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 to a home on Lanton Road in reference to an assault between two women. It was determined the women were involved in a physical altercation and charges are pending. Officer Shannon Sisney.
It was reported at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 10 a cell phone account had been opened in a man’s name without his knowledge. A suspect has not been identified. Officer John Murrell.
A man reported at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 10 he had used a self checkout at Walmart and requested $100 cash back, but forgot to take the cash when he left. When he returned a few minutes later the cash was gone. A suspect has been identified and the case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 4:59 p.m. Dec. 10 a man had been assaulted by a mentally handicapped individual at a location on Webster Ave. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 10 to a home on Anne Drive in reference to a woman who was thinking about harming herself. The woman was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 10 a woman had violated a court ordered custody agreement. Charges are pending. Officer Murrell.
Officer Murrell responded at 7:59 p.m. Dec. 10 to Ramey supermarket in reference to a man that allegedly shoplifted two items. The suspect has not been identified and the case remains under investigation.
Officers responded at 7:49 a.m. Dec. 11 to the civic center in reference to a damaged light pole. The light pole had been either pushed over or struck by a car. Officer Jones.
At 11:15 a.m. Dec. 11 officers responded to the Ridge Crest Motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. A man and woman each reported they had been shoved by the other. Neither party reported injuries and no medical treatment was administered. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:41 a.m. Dec. 11 she had left her dark blue 2008 Chevrolet Colorado at a friend’s home on Olden Street to be repaired. When she contacted the friend to check on the vehicle she was told it wasn’t there and the friend didn’t know where it was. The truck has been reported stolen. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 12:20 p.m. Dec. 12 a woman reported she had been the victim of check fraud. The incident has been forwarded to detective’s for further investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 6:47 p.m. Dec. 12 there had been a hit and run accident on Summit Street. A photograph was taken of the suspect vehicle’s license plate and the case remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
An employee of Ridge Crest Motel reported at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 12 someone driving a red pickup truck had struck a dumpster and run over an ornamental tree before driving off. A photo of the suspect vehicle was taken and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 1:30 a.m. Dec. 13 officers responded to a home on Simpson Street in reference to a possible drug overdose. It was discovered there had been a domestic assault and a suspect was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Dec. 13 to Lofton Park on Worel Street in reference to a fight. The individuals allegedly involved declined to press charges and a victim also denied charges. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 7:37 a.m. Dec. 13 a woman he knows had taken his vehicle from a location on Olden Street without his permission. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 1:54 p.m. Dec. 13 a man she knows had assaulted her at a home on Utah Street and taken medication belonging to her. The reporting party showed signs of injury but refused treatment. A suspect was located and arrested pending charges. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 13 to a home on Lincoln Avenue in reference to a woman attempting to harm herself. The subject was located and found to have injuries on her wrists and hands. She was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Jones.
Officer Sisney responded at 5:16 p.m. Dec. 13 to Dollar Tree on Mitchell Road in reference to a report two young children were in a parked vehicle unattended by an adult. On arrival the childrens’ mother was in the vehicle and attempting to leave. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors.
At 5:23 p.m. Dec. 13 it was reported Christmas decorations had been stolen from a home on Boulder Drive. The case remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 13 to a home on West Main Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. No injuries were observed and no medical treatment was requested. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 9:24 p.m. Dec. 13 to Casey’s on Broadway on reference to an intoxicated man. It was discovered the man had taken medication in an attempt to harm himself. The subject was taken to OMC for treatment. Officer Sisney.
At 3:57 a.m. Dec. 14 officers responded to a location on Garner Drive in reference to a vehicle accident. A vehicle with heavy front end damage and damage to city property was discovered. The driver has not been identified and the matter remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 he had returned to his car after shopping at Walmart and discovered damage he had not seen before. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
Officers were dispatched at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to the OMC emergency room in reference to a minor that stated he had been given intoxicants. The case remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 9:32 p.m. Dec. 14 officers were dispatched to a home on Pine Street in reference to a physical altercation between two brothers. One of the subjects was arrested pending charges. Officer Brown.
Officer Powell reported at 8:59 a.m. Dec. 15 he responded to a home on Chippewa Street in reference to a child custody dispute. A woman stated she has not been able to see her child the past three weeks.
At 9:16 a.m. Dec. 15 a purse was found at the corner of Kay Drive and Terra Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 15 a man that had been told to not to return was at Dollar General on Bill Virdon Boulevard. The subject left before officers arrived and charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 15 to a location on Missouri Avenue in reference to a possible drug overdose. A female subject was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
At 8:16 p.m. Dec. 15 Officer Whitsell responded to a home on Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic assault. The suspect left before officers arrived and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors.
At 10:03 p.m. Dec. 15 the police department began receiving calls in reference to the possible threat of a school shooting that was supposed to take place the next day at the high school. Callers stated they saw social media posts mentioning a school shooting. A thorough investigation was conducted into the social media posts and the subjects that made the posts and it was determined there was not a credible threat. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.