Jason David Hill, 35, Private Road 6421, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday on Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
James Michael Brockett, 37, County Road 8030, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $5,000 bail and released on his own recognizance. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Anthony Wayne Young, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Monday at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
