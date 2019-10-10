Oct. 1
CRIMINAL
David Earl Bosley, Couch, stealing, first degree trespass and second degree property damage, misdemeanors.
Oct. 2
CRIMINAL
Brad Stacy, Pocahontas, Ark., unlawful use of weapon, three counts of first degree child endangerment, two counts of child neglect, third degree domestic assault, two counts of second degree assault, armed criminal action and first degree tampering with motor vehicle, felonies. Driving while intoxicated with children in vehicle and unlawful possession of illegal weapon, misdemeanors.
James Anthony Hudson, Alton, first degree domestic assault, felony.
Christopher Greenough, West Plains, first degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, manufacture of controlled substance and first degree child endangerment, felonies.
Oct. 3
TRAFFIC
Joe Dale Blankenship, Alton, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
