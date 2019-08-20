ARRESTS
Makayla Rose Brotherton, 20, Maple Street, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Thursday at her home on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on convictions of second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering and stealing a motor vehicle. She is held on $30,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Kirstan A. Welch, County Road 1280, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday on Howell Avenue on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more and released on $10,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Garrett Lee Travis Harbin, 19, Jackson Street, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at his home on charges of third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. He was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Dustin Ivan Jordan Eastland, 22, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:51 a.m. Friday on Main Street on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state and a Mtn. View city charge of failure to appear on a charge of having an open container in a vehicle. He is held on $50,200 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Tammy Lynn Lairson, 47, Caulfield, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the courthouse on a charge of second-degree property damage and released on $1,000 bail. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Johnny Hightower, 19, Dexter, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Friday at the Dexter Police Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Misty Dawn McBride, 34, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing and a city charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing motor fuel. She is held on $334.50 bail. Deputy Tatum Whitsell.
Nichole Marsh, 43, South Fork, was arrested at 7 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance and released on $262 bail. Deputy Sortman.
Maverick Lee Price, 20, County Road 8290, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Saturday on Broadway on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with $1,000 or more property damage. He is held on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 21, Olive Street, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. He is held on $1,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Jasper Lee Menzel, 25, Sunrise Beach, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Saturday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license and released on $300 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Drew Wayne Cook, 19, Peace Valley, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on W Highway on charges of first-degree property damage, stealing and tampering with a witness and released on citations. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Thomas Roy Flanagan, 48, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s department on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. He is held on $750 bail. Deputy April Keller.
Blaize Anthony Johnson, 32, Mtn. View, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in Mtn. View on tn. View city charges of failure to appear. He is held on $935.71 bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Derrick M. Hensley, 23, Bakersfield, was arrested at 2 p.m. Sunday on MM Highway on a charge of failure to appear on an Ozark County charge of fishing without a permit and released on $250 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Diana Francis Holden, 25, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 7:09 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 160 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Paul Bradshaw.
Shayne Hurston Paulsen, 26, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:05 p.m. Thursday on west U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Peterman.
INCIDENTS
Russell Lee Darrah, 49, Koshkonong, reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday someone he knows kicked his vehicle and threatened him at the junction of Highway 17 and County Road 1280. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
A woman reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday someone she knows threatened to kill her. She was advised of her judicial remedies and did not wish to pursue charges. Deputy Caldwell.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:29 a.m. Friday on County Road 5120. It was towed from the scene by Midway Towing. Deputy Webb.
Jessica Megan Geise, 29, County Road 6970, reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday a Samsung phone, two wallets with $50 each in them, assorted clothing and child support paperwork had been stolen, total value $461. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Sortman reported at 7:27 p.m. Friday he was dispatched to a home on W Highway in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman stated she was having problems with a man she is related to and he was removed from the property.
