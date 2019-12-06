ARRESTS
Elizabeth Dawn Peterson, 22, Lanton Road, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Monday on north U.S. 63 at Highway 14on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, stealing a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm and a city charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. She is held on $35,129.50 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Norman Albert St. Onge, 63, Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday at the courthouse on a Carter County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road when it was of sufficient width. He was held on $500 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Scott E. Chaisson, 36, County Road 8240, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Monday on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Joshua Don Barker, 38, Sesson Street, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday at his home on a Scott County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. He was held without bail and released to Scott County. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
Mary T. Jones, 56, Willow Springs, reported at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday four of her chickens were killed and another one injured, valued at $55. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
David Paul Strosnider, 56, County Road 8130, reported at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday someone had opened a credit card account in his name without his consent or knowledge. Deputy Caldwell.
