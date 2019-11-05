INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 8:17 a.m. Oct. 15 to a home on Olden Street in reference to a domestic altercation. A woman stated she had been assaulted by another woman she knows and exhibited signs of injury, but refused treatment. A suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Brady Grinnell reported at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 15 a substance suspected to be a controlled substance was confiscated at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. Charges are pending crime lab results.
At 1:36 p.m. Oct. 15 a backpack containing personal property was found near a dumpster at Burger King. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer John Murrell.
Officers responded at 2:25 p.m. Oct. 15 to a home on Catalpa Street in reference to an agency assist with the Children’s Division. A man at the home was found to be in possession of marijuana and ticketed. Officer Justin Brown.
It was reported at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 15 a man had taken items from a home on Lanton Road. A suspect was located and the items were recovered. Charges pending. Detective Kyle Parrish.
A woman reported at 4:08 p.m. Oct. 15 someone had tried unsuccessfully to enter her home on Knight Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 2:46 p.m. Oct. 20 to a home on Cole Street regarding a report of stealing. A woman reported her window was broken out; a suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 6:22 p.m. Oct. 20 to a home on Sixth Street in reference to a woman who was reportedly suicidal. The subject was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 3:23 a.m. Oct. 21 to a home on Thayer Avenue in reference to a domestic assault. No injuries were observed and a complaint will be sent to prosecutors. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
A man reported at 8:50 a.m. Oct. 21 someone had entered a shop at his business on south U.S. 63 and taken a vehicle, trailer and other property. The vehicle and trailer have been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the case will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 21 a woman’s vehicle had been hit from behind by a grey vehicle on U.S. 63 at K Highway and the male driver left the scene. The woman reportedly had shoulder pain but refused medical treatment. Officer Jones.
An employee of West Plains Motel reported at 10:12 a.m. Oct. 21 some people were staying at the motel and hadn’t paid for the room. Charges pending. Officer Jones.
At 10:47 a.m. Oct. 21 the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control requested assistance with the forensic examination of a cellular device as part of an active investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A woman reported at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 21 a man she knows assaulted her by kicking and punching her at a home on Katherine Drive. The reporting party did not have visible injuries and medical treatment was refused. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 21 that jewelry was missing from her jewelry box. The incident will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Ivie Powell.
Officer Powell reported at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 21 he spoke to a man known to have active warrants, and learned the man found a knife in an alley off Broadway. The knife may be claimed at the police station.
Officer Murrell reported at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 22 officers responded to the area of McFarland Drive regarding the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck attempting to force other vehicles off the road, then caused an accident and left the scene. The suspect vehicle was found and stopped and controlled substances were discovered in the vehicle. Charges pending.
At 1:17 p.m. Oct. 22 a man reported that while he was driving on U.S. 63 another man driving a green pickup truck had pointed a firearm at him. The incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
At 9:20 p.m. Oct. 22 Officer Brown was dispatched to Hubert Redburn Drive in reference to a possible altercation. It was discovered there had been no fight, just people being loud. However, two people were found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and were ticketed.
It was reported at 2:53 p.m. Oct. 23 a 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood had been stolen from a location on Nichols Drive. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officer Burnes reported at 4:38 p.m. Oct. 23 he was dispatched to a home on Newton Street in reference to a suicidal female. The woman was transported by ambulance to OMC for treatment.
A woman reported at 6:23 p.m. Oct. 23 her ex came to their home on Lanton Road, damaged property and left. She did not appear to be injured and the case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 8:35 p.m. Oct. 23 medication was stolen from a home on Washington Avenue. The incident will be sent to detectives. Officer Nate Bean.
Officer Murrell reported at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 24 he was dispatched to the Ozark Horizons State School on Wayhaven Drive regarding an out-of-control student who was destroying property. The youth was later released to his parents and the matter has been referred to juvenile authorities.
It was reported at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 24 there was a theft at a Utah Street home. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:42 p.m. Oct. 24 she had paid for items at a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard, accidentally left them there and, when she returned for them, they were gone. The case is under investigation. Officer Brown.
It was reported at 8:02 a.m. Oct. 25 a vehicle was stolen from a home on Baxter Street the night before. Officer Murrell.
Officers responded at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 25 to a home on Rita Place in reference to a deceased man. The incident is not considered suspicious and no further investigation is expected. Officer Jones.
A man and woman reported at 11:02 a.m. Oct. 25 they had been assaulted by the woman’s mother at a home on East Olden Street. A probable cause statement was sent to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
At 12:07 p.m. Oct. 25 a bicycle was reported found at the side of the road in the area of Wayhaven Drive and Ginger Drive. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 12:33 p.m. Oct. 25 her bicycle was stolen while she was at CVS Pharmacy. There is no suspect and the case is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A man and woman reported at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 25 their daughter had been assaulted by her school bus driver the day before while the child was on the bus coming home. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 25 she was assaulted by a man she knows. She did not have any visible signs of injury but medical treatment was sought. The matter is under investigation. Officer Jones.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 in an area on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. A suspect was identified and a complaint sent to prosecutors. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officers responded at 9:10 p.m. Oct. 25 to a home on Stewart Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman was placed under arrest pending charges. Officer Stuart.
At 1:41 a.m. Oct. 26 a vehicle was searched on Harlin Drive and items of drug paraphernalia were discovered. The items were seized but no charges are pending against the owner of the vehicle. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
