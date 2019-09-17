ARRESTS
Scott Lee Cowens, 39, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 7 at the police department on charges of stealing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving without a license and released on $20,000 bail. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Danny Ray Wilcox, 30, Alton, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 10 on County Road 2010 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and stealing $750 or more. He is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Chasytee Lynn Case, 33, Utah Street, was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more and released on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Stormy Dawn Burris, 21, Burgoyne Street, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of stealing $25,000 or more and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Carrie Jo Braun, 33, Columbus Street, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of stealing $25,000 or more and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy April Keller.
Clinton D. Ussery, 30, Tiffany Street, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday at the police department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and is held on $3,000 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Justin Edward Stiner, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Thursday on McFarland Drive on a charge of violation of an order of protection and released on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Destry Don Shed, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Thursday on Second Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
