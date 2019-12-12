ARRESTS
Joshua Don Barker, 38, West Plains, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Dec. 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Officer Ivie Powell.
Angela K. Groves, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Dec. 5 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. Officer Kyle Parrish.
Joshua Lee Mead, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of defective equipment. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Ian Christopher Austin, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Saturday on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Terrell Monte Crawford, 29, St. Louis, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Sunday on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Rian Leslie Gregory, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:38 a.m. Dec. 2 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Samantha Lynn Groves, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:24 a.m. Dec. 2 on Nebraska Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Leah Elizabeth Moore, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:54 a.m. Dec. 2 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Rochelle Antoinette Harris, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:22 a.m. Dec. 2 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Powell.
Jessica Nicole Thornsberry, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:57 a.m. Dec. 2 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and speeding. Officer Powell.
Sabrina Mae Desirae Denker, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 2 on Fourth Street on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Brad Jones.
Frankie Lee Ziegler, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 3 on Joe Jones Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and speeding. Officer Powell.
Taylor Michael Ray Davis, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 3 on Garfield Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Nate Bean.
Crystal Dawn Cook, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:08 a.m. Dec. 4 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Tiffany Nichole Iott, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Miranda Janeil Atkins, Winona, was ticketed at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 4 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Hope Lynn Hicks, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:19 p.m. Dec. 4 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
David Allen Hensley, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:26 a.m. Dec. 5 on Prospect Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bean.
Lucas Steven McCarthy, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 5 on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Holly Marie Valdez, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 5 on U.S. 160 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Matthew Ryan Busbey, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 6:35 p.m. Friday on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Whitsell.
Tiffany Nichole Shannon, Pomona, was ticketed at 10:42 p.m. Friday on Worley Drive on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Conner Burnes.
William Christopher Wiese, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:01 a.m. Saturday on Pine Street on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Elizabeth Ann Rost, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:57 a.m. Sunday on First Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Erik Armen Arezoo, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:08 p.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Jones.
INCIDENTS
At 8:16 a.m. Nov. 12 the Thayer Police Department requested assistance with the digital forensic extraction of information from a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 9:12 p.m. Dec. 1 officers were dispatched to a home on Catalina Drive in reference to the alleged theft of $1,000. A suspect was identified. The case remains under investigation. Officer Bean.
