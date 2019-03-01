ARRESTS
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 21, Crestwood Circle, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday on Worley Drive at Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on charges of forgery and stealing, two Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear and 13 West Plains city charges of failure to appear. He is held on $28,405 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Christopher Scott Boddie, 35, Yeager Street, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance and released on $19,000 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Ashley Jo Fox, 32, County Road 4000, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the probation and parole office on a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to properly affix vehicle or trailer plates and released on $50 bail. Deputy Jason Long.
Jeffery Lynn Ashmead, 39, Moody, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday on E Highway on charges of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree harassment and a West Plains city charge. He is held on $10,800 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
TICKET
Everett William Lamplugh, 33, Preacher Roe Boulevard, was ticketed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Worley Drive on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputy Smith.
INCIDENT
Melissa B. Jenkins, 24, County Road 6690, reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday her pink, yellow, blue and green Vera Bradley purse had been stolen from her vehicle while she was attending a church function at Center of God Church on K Highway. The purse contained debit and credit and a Hobby Lobby gift card, Jenkins’ driver’s license, a social security card, insurance cards and a luggage tag. The purse and contents were valued at $97. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
