ARRESTS
Steven Robert Hughes, 48, Rita Place, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of intentionally inhaling/smelling a solvent. He was released on $4,500 bail. Deputy Robert Greenan.
Norris Ant Merrick, 62, Eminence, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday at the Howell County Courthouse on Winona city charges of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended and Shannon County charges of failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display current state license plates. He was released on $1,535 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
TICKET
Ty Lynn Orris, 22, Manila, Ark., was ticketed at 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Jared Peterman.
INCIDENTS
Clifford Lee Kight, 62, Highway 17, owner of T & C Auto LLC, reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday someone he knows took a white 2001 Pontiac Bonneville for a test drive and has not returned it and has stopped communicating with him. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Melanie Roam reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday she responded to a home on County Road 8240 in reference to property damage. The reporting party said people broke a glass on his front door while banging on it. The subjects left the scene before law enforcement arrived and the incident remains under investigation.
