ARRESTS
Le Tuyet Ho, 48, Dogwood Cove, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on a Webster County charge of failure to appear and released on $130 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Everett William Lamplugh, 34, Preacher Roe Boulevard, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Destry Don Shed, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday on Second Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $2,500 bail.
Sarah Sue Prewett, 27, Gainesville, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday at a local park on an Ozark County charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was held on $1,500 bail and released to Ozark County. Deputy Hatten.
TICKET
Christopher Scott Martin, 46, Nixa, was ticketed at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputy Logan Wake.
INCIDENTS
Shane Peterson and Renetta Peterson, West Plains, reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday someone had entered a home they own on County Road 8270. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Noble L. Newberry, 68, Highway 14, reported a theft at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. A male suspect has been named and charges are pending. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Jackie Lee Birdsong, 51, U.S. 63, reported at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday someone had stolen both license plates off of his vehicle while it was broken down on County Road 7250. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Boyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.