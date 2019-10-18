ACCIDENT
Mtn. View Police Chief James Perkins reported that, on Oct. 9, he responded to an traffic accident the intersection of U.S. 60 and Highway 17. When he arrived, he reported, both of the vehicles involved had been moved off of the road.
Upon investigation Perkins reportedly learned one of the vehicles was driven on Ash Street by Amy Stephenson, 20, Mtn. View, and when it entered the intersection, Stephenson’s vehicle made a left turn into the path of a second vehicle driven by Christopher Bryant.
Bryant’s vehicle then struck the rear passenger side door of Stephenson’s vehicle.
Stephenson was issued a ticket on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Travis Wilbanks reported on Oct. 7 he was dispatched to the intersection of Marr Street and Fifth Street in reference to an electric line lying across the road. City electric crews arrived and cut and removed the line, which was reportedly not being used.
It was reported at 11:54 a.m. Oct. 7 there had been a break-in at Mtn. View Lube.
At 10:42 p.m. Oct. 7 it was reported officers were dispatched to Valley View Apartments in reference to an individual who had threatened another person. A report was made and charges are sought.
Officers were dispatched at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 8 to Liberty High School in reference to a report of possession of a controlled substance.
It was reported at 9:46 a.m. Sunday there had been an instance of forgery at the savings and loan on West Fifth Street.
It was reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday there had been a theft at a residence on Stub Street.
It was reported at 10:46 a.m. Sunday a laptop computer had been stolen at Mercy St. Francis Hospital.
It was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday there had been a theft at Malone’s Motel.
A domestic assault was reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday at a residence on North Ash Street.
