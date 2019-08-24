INCIDENTS
A property manager reported at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 12 a tenant had caused $1,536.15 worth of damage to an apartment at Crestwood Circle. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officer Sisney reported at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 12 he responded to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman reported her mother had her property and wouldn’t return it. The property was retrieved and no charges are pending.
A woman reported at 5:59 p.m. Aug. 12 a man she has a court order against had violated it. Officer Michael Tinsley.
A woman reported at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 her credit card numbers had been used without her permission. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Tinsley.
Officers responded at 8:36 p.m. Aug. 12 to a location on Stewart Street in reference to a man who was seen inhaling solvents and being violent. It was determined the man was inhaling air duster and resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody without injury. Officer Sisney.
A burglary was reported at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 12 at a location on Debra Drive. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officers responded at 12:08 a.m. Aug. 13 to a home on McFarland Drive in reference to a disturbance. It was determined two individuals had assaulted each other and charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Josh Wichowski.
A man reported at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 13 another man had forced entry into his residence and took several items. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 1:46 p.m. Aug. 13 someone had stolen her debit card and used it to make several unauthorized transactions. A possible suspect has been named and the incident remains under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
It was reported at 3:11 p.m. Aug. 13 there had been an incident of forgery at a business on West Broadway. A man made purchases there on July 31 and the payment method had been denied. Charges are pending. Officer Tinsley.
Officers responded at 2:04 a.m. Aug. 14 to a home on West Fourth Street in reference to a domestic assault that involved a knife. The suspect was later contacted and arrested and the matter will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 9:23 a.m. Aug. 14 she found a machete at the back door of her home on Wayhaven Drive. It was entered into evidence as found property. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 14 she believed she had heard a domestic disturbance at a home on Jackson Street. It was discovered there had been an assault at the residence with a woman sustaining minor injuries. A suspect was arrested and formal charges are pending. Officer Justin Brown.
Officer Brown reported at 7:04 p.m. Aug. 14 he was dispatched to a business on the 1300 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to shoplifting. It was discovered a woman had come into the store and taken several items without paying for them the day before. The matter has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Tinsley reported at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 14 he responded to a location on U.S. 63 in reference to a domestic assault. It was determined a man had assaulted a woman then left the scene. The alleged victim showed signs of injury but denied medical treatment. Charges are pending.
Officers were dispatched at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 14 to a location on Sesson Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Evidence of injury to the alleged victim was taken and a report was taken. A male suspect was not at the scene and the matter will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 12:19 p.m. Aug. 15 he had a set of brass knuckles in his possession for several years and wanted to turn them in to be destroyed. No charges. Officer Ivie Powell.
It was reported at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 15 someone had attempted to pay a bill with a counterfeit $100 bill. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Barrett.
An incident of shoplifting was reported at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 15 at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The reporting party stated she recognized the male suspect, who allegedly came into the business with another man and took a power washer. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brown.
A stolen briefcase was reported at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 15. Officer Bean.
It was reported at 5:12 p.m. Aug. 15 two license plates had been stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a business on Court Square. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 15 he responded to Breckenridge Apartments on McFarland Drive in reference to a report of trespassing. The officer spoke to a male suspect that had been asked to leave the property about 45 minutes prior. The subject was taken into custody and suspected controlled substance were found in his property. Charges are pending.
A bicycle was reported found at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 15 at a home on Leyda Street. About 50 minutes later the responding officer was dispatched to a home just up the street from the first location in reference to a lost bicycle. It was discovered the report was regarding the same bicycle and it was returned to the owner. Officer Brown.
A man reported at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 16 someone had stolen a license plate off of a trailer while it was parked at a business on West Main Street. Officer Sisney.
An employee of Wendy’s reported at 10:47 a.m. Aug. 16 a counterfeit $10 bill was found in the business deposit. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:29 p.m. Aug. 16 someone had taken both license plates and a stereo system from her vehicle while it was parked on Columbus Street. Officer Jones.
An employee of a business on Broadway reported a man she recognized left without paying for $20 worth of fuel. The matter has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brown.
Officers responded at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 16 to a home on Newton Street in reference to a medical emergency. It was discovered a male subject had died from what appeared to be the result of a medical condition. Officer Brown.
Officers responded at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 16 to a business on the 900 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to individuals taking pictures of a store, then entering the store and taking several pictures. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers responded at 8:03 p.m. Aug. 16 to a home on Anne Drive in reference to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile returned home while officers were there. A report will be forwarded to the juvenile office. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 16 there had been property damage to an air conditioning unit at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 12:52 a.m. Saturday there had been a burglary at a home on Davidson Street. Someone had broken a back door and entered the residence, but the homeowners reported it didn’t appear anything was missing. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Parrish reported at 12:25 p.m. Saturday he discovered a door standing open at a vacant house on Worel Street. The property was searched and was found to be uninhabited.
Officers responded at 7:24 p.m. Saturday to a home on Jackson Street in reference to a woman that was fighting several people and damaging property. An officer was assaulted while attempting to detain the woman and charges are pending. Officer Tinsley.
Officers were dispatched at 6:43 a.m. Sunday to a home on Crestwood Circle in reference to a person with psychological problems. The subject was transported for evaluation. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sunday a lawn mower had been stolen from a location on Walnut Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 2:47 p.m. Sunday an order of protection had been violated. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
Officer Tinsley reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday he witnessed a male subject running to a female subject who was lying on the ground at a location on First Street. The two told the officer she had been assaulted by two juvenile males and a third juvenile male had been present at the incident. A report has been forwarded to the juvenile office and charges are pending.
Keys and a necklace were reported found at 5:33 p.m. Sunday. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Tinsley.
Officers responded at 7:16 p.m. Sunday to a home on Myrtle Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. A male suspect armed with a knife was detained without injury. The reporting parties stated the suspect assaulted another man after being told to leave the property. The suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation and a complaint will be filed. Officer Tinsley.
A woman reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday her vehicle had been stolen from the 700 block of Sesson Street. Suspects have been named and the incident has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Tinsley.
