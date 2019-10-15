ARRESTS
Alexander Terri Don Frieze, 19, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage and released on $2,500 bail. Willow Springs Police Department (WSPD).
Brad Colin McDaniel, 48, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree assault and escape or attempted escape from custody with a deadly weapon, dangerous instrument or by holding hostage. He was released on $35,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Dustin Levi Walker, 38, County Road 8800, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday at his home on charges of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and West Plains charges of failure to appear. He was released on $1,000 bail and transferred to the city jail on its charges. Jailer Clark.
Jessica Lynn Shockey, 34, Pomona, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at home on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held without bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Mackenzie Leigh Kesling, 28, Johnson Street, was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of stealing a firearm. She is held on $20,000 bail. West Plains Police Department (WPPD).
Sydney Erin Bingham, 22, County Road 8660, was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Johnson Street on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. WPPD.
Tabitha Jo Taylor, 48, Alton, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on Joe Jones Boulevard on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check and released on $435.57 bail. WPPD.
Kimberly Michelle Tucker, 36, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in Willow Springs on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear. She is held on $4,219.64 bail. WSPD.
Anthony Scott Collins, 34, Gainesville, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 8110 on Ozark County charges of second-degree burglary and forgery. He was held on $3,500 bail and released to Ozark County. Deputy Johnson.
