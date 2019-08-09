INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 11:35 a.m. July 30 someone she knows damaged the interior of her home on Johnson Street and was allegedly responsible for the death of her cat. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
At 5:03 p.m. July 30 officials with the Cabool Police Department reported medication belonging to two juveniles had been lost or stolen at a home in West Plains between July 24 and 28. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A bicycle was reported stolen at 8:34 p.m. July 30 from the West Plains Public Library on Broadway. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
Officers responded at 11:36 p.m. July 30 to Breckenridge Apartments in reference to a domestic disturbance. The suspect fled prior to the arrival of police and a report was taken and forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
A traffic stop was initiated at 12:03 a.m. July 31 on Holiday Lane and Girdley Street. Four pills were confiscated from the driver, who later provided a current prescription for the medication. The pills were returned and there are no charges. Officer Brady Grinnell.
A woman reported at 12:37 a.m. July 31 an ex parte order had been violated by her ex husband, who attempted to initiate contact. Officer Bean.
A gas drive off was reported at 6:19 a.m. July 31 at Casey’s on St. Louis Street. A description of the suspects was provided and the case remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 8:46 a.m. July 31 someone had forced entry into Legacy Auto Sales on Kentucky Avenue and taken a vehicle and other property. The case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 1:41 p.m. July 31 he had several hundred dollars taken from his bank account by various unknown suspects throughout the United States. No charges are being sought. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 2:19 p.m. July 31 someone had cut a tire on his 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck sometime the night before, while it was parked on Knight Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers responded at 4:10 p.m. July 31 to the area of court square in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was discovered a court order had been violated, an assault had taken place and a juvenile had suffered minor injuries during the incident. No medical attention was sought and a suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 4:57 p.m. July 31 she left her purse on the back of her vehicle as she left a home on Paula Drive and she was unable to locate it. The purse and a cell phone inside it have been reported as lost or stolen. Officer Tinsley.
A woman reported at 7:01 p.m. July 31 she left a wallet on the counter of a business and when she returned it was gone. Officer Chris Barrett.
It was reported at 11:22 p.m. July 31 a pickup truck had been borrowed by a family member the day before and not returned it. It has been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Bean.
It was reported at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 1 items had been taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Washington Avenue. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
It was reported at 4:53 p.m. Aug. 1 an intoxicated man was interfering with customers and traffic in the area of Hibbett Sports off of Mitchell Road. The man was arrested and placed on a 12-hour protective hold. Officer Chris Barrett.
A woman reported at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 1 she left her cell phone at Walmart, then couldn’t find it. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Bean reported at 10:31 p.m. Aug. 1 he responded to a location on North Howell Avenue in reference to a man lying in blood. It was discovered the man had injured himself and was taken to OMC for treatment.
It was reported at 4:47 a.m. Friday items had been taken from a vehicle parked on Monks Street. Officer Stuart.
A man reported at 6:35 a.m. Friday a firearm had been stolen from a his vehicle sometime two nights prior while it was parked on Catalpa Street. Officer Murrell.
An employee of Let’s Go Activity Center reported at 6:57 a.m. Friday someone had forced entry into the business and taken several items. The case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday a car stereo had been found at Oak Lawn Cemetery off of Amyx Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday man she knows has been sending her text messages and coming to her home after she asked him not to make contact with her. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday she found a bicycle lying in her yard off of Preacher Roe Boulevard. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Sean Barrett.
A man reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday his estranged wife had taken their child out of state and was refusing to allow him to see the child. A probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday someone had stolen several tools from his truck while it was parked on Missouri Avenue. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday her husband had come to West Plains the day before and hadn’t been seen or heard from since. The man has been entered into law enforcement databases as missing. Officer Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 9:55 p.m. Friday to a home on Eastwood Drive in reference to a verbal domestic. It was reported a woman involved had a gun in her hand that she was pointing at the ground. The woman was found to be in possession of a firearm and arresting pending charges. Officer Brown.
Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. Friday to a location on First Street in reference to an individual that was having issues related to mental illness. The subject was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Wichowski.
Officer Brown reported at 8:46 a.m. Saturday he was dispatched to a home on Woodland Avenue in reference to children that were playing in a yard unsupervised. On arrival the children were located inside the home, and a small amount of a substance suspected to be marijuana was discovered. A suspect was ticketed and released.
A cell phone was reported stolen at 10:12 a.m. Saturday from a kiosk at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The cell phone carrier was contacted by the reporting parties and it was discovered the phone had been turned in to the carrier. It was returned to the owner. Officer Tinsley.
A wallet was reported found at 1:06 p.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. The owner of the wallet was discovered to be deceased and it was placed into evidence at the police department. Officer Tinsley.
It was reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday someone had stolen gas from a vehicle while it was parked on Imperial Drive, and the vehicle had been damaged in the process. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stephens reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday he was patrolling on Fourth Street when he observed a woman assaulting a man in the front yard of a home. It was determined the woman had assaulted her husband during an argument. Charges are pending.
A woman reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday her husband had violated an ex parte order. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
Officers responded at 8:25 a.m. Sunday to a home on Crestwood Circle in reference to a small child that was running around the neighborhood without adult supervision. The child was discovered to be a 2 year old that had gotten out of his home and had been outside for an undetermined amount of time. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday a man she has an order of protection against had violated it by calling, sending text messages and coming to her home, adding he had damaged her vehicle while he was at her house. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 1:36 p.m. Sunday he was dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to harassment. A woman stated a man she knows came to the her home and knocked on her door, refusing to leave her alone, and she wished to pursue charges for peace disturbance.
It was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday a bag had been found. It has been placed into evidence at the police department. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sunday there was an open door at a business on Gibson Avenue. A manager of the business was contacted and it was determined nothing was missing. Officer Stephens.
It was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday three juveniles had run away from a location on Division Drive. The case remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
Officers responded at 11:03 p.m. Sunday to a home on Rhonda Drive in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Damage to an exterior window was found, and a report was completed by the victim. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
