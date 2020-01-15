ARRESTS
James Wesley Duvall, 59, West Plains, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Dec. 30 on a warrant. Officer Brad Jones.
Dalton Shane Hewitt, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Dec. 31 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Samantha Lynn Deardorff, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Dec. 31 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing, trespassing, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Maria Lourdes Oaks, 57, West Plains, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 31 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on charges of parking where prohibited and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Jones.
Marissa Ann Guerrero, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance and ticketed on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to signal a turn. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Dean Randall Adams, 22, Cherokee Village, Ark., was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officer Justin Brown.
Lisa Marie Silva-Oropeza, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended, improper lighting and failure to provide proof of insurance. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Curtis Dobbs, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 3 on a charge of stealing. Officer Bradshaw.
Dustin Taylor Wilbanks, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Jan. 4 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Stephens.
William T.C. Batterton, 43, West Plains, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Jan. 4 on charges of second-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Brown.
Blake Nicholas Reid, 16, Peace Valley, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 5 on Quarry Road on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on charges of being a minor in possession of intoxicants, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and improper lighting. Cpl. Stephens.
Franklin Joe Stark, 55, West Plains, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 5 on a charge of second-degree assault. Officer Bradshaw.
