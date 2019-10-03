INCIDENT REPORTS
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 11:32 p.m. Sept. 21 he received a report of an animal bite that happened at a location on Lincoln Avenue. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Officers responded at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 22 to a home on West Sixth Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 5:19 a.m. Sept. 22 he responded to Harlin Drive in reference to a disturbance. While speaking to the two subjects involved a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was located near one of them and charges are pending crime lab results.
Officers responded at 9:01 a.m. Sept. 22 to a home on West Fourth Street in reference to juveniles breaking into a vacant house. No damage was observed to the property and the property owner was not located. The juveniles were told to leave the property and not return. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:43 p.m. Sept. 22 a woman had damaged another person’s vehicle at Sonic. The incident remains under investigation.
At 3:51 p.m. Sept. 22 officers were dispatched to a home on Davidson Street in reference to a report a man had a handgun and was threatening to harm himself. Upon arrival a brief stand-off ensued before two men were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. A report was submitted regarding the incident. Officer Nate Bean.
Officer Bean reported at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 22 he was dispatched to a location on West Main Street in reference to a disturbance. It was determined two men got into a scuffle over a woman. Neither party wished to pursue charges and both left the premises separately.
Officer Stuart reported at 4:54 p.m. Sept. 22 someone had thrown an object at a vehicle while it was traveling down Porter Wagoner Boulevard, damaging a side mirror. The case remains under investigation.
An employee of Walmart reported at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 22 a woman known to employees had stolen a computer monitor from the store. Charges are pending. Officer Bean.
Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 22 to a location on Main Street in reference to an unresponsive man. The subject was evaluated on scene and then transported by ambulance for treatment. Officer Bean.
A woman reported at 9:39 p.m. Sept. 22 someone had been in her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart. No items were missing at the time of report and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
At 10:14 p.m. Sept. 22 it was reported there had been a hit-and-run crash at Hampton Inn, causing property damage. The case remains under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
At 11:05 p.m. Sept. 22 officers were dispatched to a location on Lanton Road in reference to a suicidal female. The woman was not found but a report was taken for a physical domestic altercation. No charges are pending. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
