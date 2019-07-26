ARRESTS
Anthony Wayne Collins, 49, County Road 4490, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday at the West Plains Police Department on a charge of third-degree assault, special victim. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Bradley Deon Wake, 32, County Road 6800, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Avenue on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, improper lighting and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $3,400 bail. West Plains Police Department.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 11:05 p.m. July 7 a four wheeler reported as stolen had been recovered.
A green 2017 Kawasaki KLX motorcycle valued at $4,016 and a 20 volt drill valued at $69 were reported stolen at 9 p.m. Sunday from a home on WW Highway in Mtn. View. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Bruce Collins.
Lislee Brian Snider, Mtn. View, reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday a 2019 car hauler and several tools had been stolen. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
A traffic stop was attempted on a motorcycle at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday on McFarland Drive. The driver fled but was apprehended a short time later at the intersection of U.S. 63 and Gibson Avenue. Charges are pending for the driver. Deputy Logan Wake.
A theft that occurred during 2017-2018 was reported at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. Items reported missing from a location on ZZ Highway are a game camera, two firearms, a collectible silver dollar and a pressure washer. Deputy Wake.
