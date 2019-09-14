INCIDENT REPORTS
It was reported at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 tools had been stolen from a construction site on Fifth Street.
It was reported at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 8 there was a peace disturbance at a home on Delp Road.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
A traffic stop was made Sept. 2 at the intersection of Third Street and Elm Street. A written warning was issued for defective equipment.
On Sept. 2 an open window at an unoccupied home was noticed on Pine Street. The location was checked and one door was found to be open. The home was secured and the owner was contacted.
A traffic stop was made Sept. 2 on U.S. 60. A written warning was issued for defective equipment.
On Sept. 2 the owner of a property on Pine Street reported a renter had recently moved out and two people were at the property that were not supposed to be. Officers accompanied the property owner to the property and the subjects left without incident.
A woman called the police department Sept. 6 with questions about an active warrant and what to do about it. She was advised of what had to be done to take care of it.
A man came to the police department Sept. 6 with questions about child custody.
It was requested Sept. 7 that the department call the Howell County Sheriff’s Department to confirm a warrant. The warrant was active and the subject was placed in the Howell County Jail.
On Sept. 7 it was reported a suspicious person was attempting to open the doors to the old VFW hall on East First Street. No one was seen at the location when officers arrived and the building was found to be secure.
A man called the police department Sept. 7 with questions about carrying a firearm. The questions were answered and the caller thanked the police for all they do.
An officer was dispatched Sept. 8 to a home on East Second Street and took possession of a firearm left by a renter for safekeeping until the owner is able to claim it.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 8 to a home on East James Street to speak with a man about a child custody dispute.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 8 to Casey’s in reference to a suspicious person. Employees there had not called the police department, but told police a man hangs around the store often and “freaks out the customers.” The subject had gone by the time officers arrived and store employees were advised how to have the man trespassed from the property if needed.
An officer responded Sept. 8 to the Community Center in reference to a fire alarm. The alarm was discovered to be a false alarm. The building was checked and cleared and the fire chief was notified.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 8 to Malone’s Motel in reference to renters that had not paid and needed to be removed from the property. On arrival the renters were packing their things and made to leave.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 8 to Dave’s Auto on East Fifth Street in reference to an alarm. The area was checked to make sure it wasn’t coming from a vehicle and the owner of the business came to shut off the alarm.
On Sept. 8 an officer was asked to meet a subject at the police station regarding the disposal of old medication.
