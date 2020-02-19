TICKETS
Coty Lee Holloway, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:33 p.m. Jan. 30 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Reginald D. Mack, Shreveport, La., was ticketed at 9:50 a.m. Jan. 31 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Jim Hedleston.
Sylvia J. McClellan, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 31 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Joseph Neal, Cabool, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 31 on East Main Street at Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Abigail M. Long, Pottersville, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 2 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Gaylen G. Collins, Pomona, was ticketed at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 3 on East Main Street at Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Gary A. Burk, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 3 on a charge of allowing an animal to run at large.
Marvin M. Kester, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3 on Industrial Drive at Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Ajjaz Ali Khan, Kansas City, was ticketed at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedleston.
Joseph Caldeira, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 3 on East Main Street at Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
William O’Donovan Green, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:48 a.m. Feb. 4 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Kenneth P. Kuebler, Hermann, was ticketed at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 4 at the U.S. 60/63 junction on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedleston.
Lynne B. Kramer, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 4 on U.S. 60/63 at Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Lisa Ann Sheppard, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:57 a.m. Feb. 5 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Bishop.
Lane Michel Daniel, Lebanon, was ticketed at 7:23 a.m. Feb. 5 on Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 11 a.m. Jan. 30 a funeral escort was requested from Willow Funeral Home to Highway 76.
It was reported at 1:37 a.m. Jan. 31 officers were dispatched to a home on Park Street after a man was reported to be having chest pains and slowed breathing. When officers and emergency medical technicians arrived the man refused medical treatment.
It was reported at 1:47 a.m. Jan. 31 a man had called the police department asking why his wife was not allowed to ride with him in an ambulance. The caller was advised to call the ambulance company.
It was reported at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 31 a caller wanted to add information to her incident report. A message was left for the officer submitting the report.
It was reported at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 31 a call had been received from the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding information on a case.
It was reported at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 31 a man had come to the police department to make a complaint about neighbors that are often drunk and causing disturbances.
It was reported at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 31 there was a large black and brown dog running loose near the senior housing complex. Officers were unable to catch the dog and it ran to its home on DD Highway.
It was reported at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 31 there was an accident on U.S. 60 involving a red SUV hitting a guard rail. Officers were dispatched to the scene.
It was reported at 8:23 a.m. Jan. 31 a woman came to the police department to report her neighbors had been beating on her door all times of day and night demanding money for cigarettes and alcohol and she wanted them to stop. She was advised to call the police the next time it happened and officers would be dispatched to the scene.
It was reported at 10:33 a.m. Jan. 31 a woman called wanting to know how to get her gun back. She was advised to call the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to find out when it could be released.
It was reported at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 31 a call was received regarding a tractor trailer on U.S. 63 near Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative that was failing to keep in its lane. An officer was dispatched to the location but was unable to find the vehicle.
It was reported at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 31 a man attempted to pay for merchandise at Dollar General with a counterfeit $100 bill. The counterfeit money was confiscated and turned over to law enforcement and the man was asked to leave the store.
At 5:40 p.m. Jan. 31 there was a report of vandalism at the Conaway Winter Building off of Park Street. The property owner was notified about spray paint on the building and advised the area would be patrolled more often.
It was reported at 6:08 p.m. Jan. 31 there were several 911 hangups from a location on Short Street. It was discovered a child had been playing with a cell phone and had called 911 repeatedly.
It was reported at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 1 that, at a location on North Walnut Street, a man was acting out and a caretaker was concerned he had intentions of harming them. The man spoke to officers, who verified he did not have a weapon nor any intention of harming anyone, and the man calmed down.
At 7:16 p.m. Feb. 1 it was reported an individual had completed a statement regarding a prior incident. An officer responded and collected the information.
It was reported at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 there was an incident of harassment at a home on Pine Street. Someone stated another person had been driving by the house harassing them. The officer told the reporting party he would speak with the other individual.
At 7:42 p.m. Feb. 1 there was a call about car alarms sounding at a location on East Tenth Street. A neighbor wanted officers to conduct a well-being check on the homeowners, and when officers arrived it was discovered the homeowner had the television turned up and was unable to hear the alarms sounding.
It was reported at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 1 someone wanted to talk to an officer about some issues he was having.
It was reported at 4 a.m. Feb. 2 someone was concerned about dogs barking constantly at a home on North Ash Street and worried the dogs were being neglected. Officers stated the dogs appeared to be healthy and had available food and water. The homeowner was not home at the time.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2 a woman called regarding rumored criminal activity in her neighborhood while she was away from her home during the weekend.
It was reported at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 a dog was barking continuously at a home on North Ash Street. No one was home and animal control will be advised.
It was reported at 2:33 a.m. Feb. 3 a woman called to report a tablet was missing from her vehicle.
It was reported at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 3 a woman came into the police department to claim property that had been found.
It was reported at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 3 a man called to find out where his brother was. He was told his brother was arrested.
It was reported at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 3 a man had called to report that the night before there was a man dancing in the road near Casey’s, and he was concerned if the man did it again he might be struck by a vehicle.
It was reported at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 3 a woman came to the police department to register her cat.
At 3:41 p.m. Feb. 3 there was an unfounded report of a disturbance at Snappy Mart.
It was reported at 5:59 p.m. Feb. 3 items including a tent and bedding were abandoned near the dugout at Booster Field and taken to the police department. When the owner came to claim them he was reminded camping is not allowed in the parks.
It was reported at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 4 officers had responded to an alarm at Dollar General. The building was found to be secure and a man was seen buying a soda from the vending machines outside of G and W Foods at the same time.
It was reported at 2 a.m. Feb. 4 the police department received a text message including a picture of a dog on the sender’s property, the dog belonging to a neighbor who had been ticketed for allowing dogs to run loose. Officers responded to the home on DD Highway and a woman there told them the former resident was no longer living there and she was assuming responsibility for the dogs. She was warned to keep them from running loose or risk getting a ticket.
It was reported at 3:44 a.m. Feb. 4 officers responded to a home on North Center Street in reference to a noise complaint. No loud noises were heard while the officer was there.
It was reported at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 4 an investigator with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department had called to speak with Sgt. Huffman. Sgt. Huffman returned the call later.
It was reported at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 4 there was a call from MSHP Troop G to be on the lookout for a man that was supposed to be in the area.
It was reported at 11:27 a.m. Feb. 4 there was a call from a man who wanted to speak to Chief Hogan about an incident that had happened earlier.
It was reported at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 4 officers were dispatched to an ambulance call on East Sixth Street. The patient refused care.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 officers assisted the MSHP with a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 at East Main involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
It was reported at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 5 officers received a call for a well-being check at a home on North Harris because the homeowner was answering their phone. An officer verified the homeowner was okay.
It was reported at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 officers received a call about a person at Love’s truck stop. The man told the officer he was trying to get to Mansfield and was given a ride to the rest area north of town.
It was reported at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 5 an individual at a home on East Sixth Street was needing a mental health evaluation and a request was made for officers to meet an ambulance at the location. The patient was noncompliant and was taken by the officer to Ozarks Medical Center for an evaluation.
It was reported at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 5 there was an accident at O’Reilly’s Automotive. An accident report was completed.
It was reported at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 5 an alarm had been set off at Open Range. The call for officer response was later canceled when it was learned the cleaning crew had accidentally set off the alarm.
