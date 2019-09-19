ARRESTS
Bradley Ray Cox, 27, Brookline, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Friday at Buck Park on a Wright County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jessica Lea Wake, 31, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of stealing and released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Thomas L. Ellison, 41, K Highway, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Friday on County Road 8470 on charges of failure to appear on charges of nonsupport and driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. He was released on $1,000 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
David Alan Doyle, 31, Willow Springs, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated and released on $2,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Jeffrey A. Haigwood, 38, Maple Street, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy Blaise Dudding.
Floyd Lee Drumright, 25, Mtn. View, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s department on charges of second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and failure to appear on Willow Springs charges. He is held on $12,500 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Adam Tyler Williams, 33, Eminence, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday on east U.S. 160 on Willow Springs charges of failure to appear. He is held on $2,100 bail. Deputy Spangler.
Maverick Lee Price, 20, County Road 8290, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Sunday on a Wright County charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. He is held on $500 bail.
Samantha Lynn Groves, 23, Private Road 6922, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Sunday on County Road 6070 on a Branson charge. She is held on $500 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Russell Dean Spence, 27, Pomona, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Sunday at his home on charges of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree domestic assault. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Douglas Wayne Scott, 56, Mtn. View, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Sunday at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on charges of failure to appear on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is being held with $50,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Brian Leo Cole, 44, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 62 in Mtn. Home, Ark., on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Reid.
INCIDENTS
Crissina Lynette Young, 37, reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday she believes a person she has an order of protection against was on property they were prohibited from being on. Deputy Caldwell.
Andrew J. Girolama, 30, County Road 4620, reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday he was being harassed by someone he knows. He and another alleged victim were advised of their judicial remedies. Deputy Caldwell.
Pauline Durrance, 62, County Road 1290, reported at 10:53 a.m. Friday someone opened an account at United Parcel Service (UPS) in her name without her permission and ran up a bill amounting to $92.39. The account has been closed and a report has been filed. Deputy Caldwell.
