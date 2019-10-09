ARRESTS
Dillon Leedale Stokes, 22, Walnut Street, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Thursday on Minnesota Avenue on charges of violation of an order of protection. He is held on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Paul Michael Borchard, 27, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at the probation office on charges of failure to appear. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Levi Collins, 28, Springfield, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Greene County Jail on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Eric Lee McAtee, 32, Farmington, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Greene County Jail on charges of failure to appear on a charge of second-degree statutory rape and being a parole absconder. He is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Brad Elliot Freiman, 33, VV Highway, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Friday on Jackson Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Gary Lee Simmons, 33, Alton, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Friday on Simpson Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; West Plains charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop and stealing; Mtn. View charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to display current state license plates; and charges of careless and imprudent driving, failure to display license plates on a motor vehicle or trailer and failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended, failure to display a current state license plate, failure to use a child restraint and failure to provide proof of insurance. He is held on $5,889.50 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Randy Gene Hayes, 56, Joe Jones Boulevard, was arrested at 11:08 Friday at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of violation of a protection order. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Michael Wall.
Elizabeth Jane Poole, 34, Sycamore, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Saturday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held without bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
Leslie Owen Collins, 45, Private Road 1260, was arrested at 5 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance and released on $25,000 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Kevin Dwayne Thomas, 22, Lincoln Avenue, was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Saturday at his home on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of stealing and city charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and stealing. He is held on $9,484 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Darren Spangler reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday he responded to Henry’s RV Park off of west U.S. 160 in reference to a man found deceased. No foul play is suspected and the death was determined to be of natural causes.
Kristine Amanda Wrinkles, 48, County Road 7640, reported at 8:13 a.m. Monday someone took $743 from her Direct Express account without her consent or knowledge. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
