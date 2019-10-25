CRIMINAL
Oct. 12
Denise Lynn Russell, West Plains, possession of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of child involving drugs, felonies. Cause bound over.
Oct. 15
Kie B. Dills, Poplar Bluff, non support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony. Cause bound over.
Rodney A. Lamb, Alton, two counts of possession of controlled substance, felonies. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanors. Cause bound over.
Jacob I. Klein, Willow Springs, first degree tampering with vehicle, felony.
Justin E. Stiner, West Plains, eight counts of violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanors.
Oct. 16
Gary K. Lamb, Pomona, stealing $750 or more, felony. Cause bound over.
Samantha L. Deardorff, Thayer, possession of controlled substance, felony. Cause bound over.
Casey O. O’Shaugnessy, Mtn. View, second degree burglary, felony. Cause bound over.
Stormy Dawn Burris, West Plains, stealing $25,000 or more, felony. Cause bound over.
Stephen Lee Seeley, Willow Springs, second degree burglary, felony.
Dana M. Thomas, West Plains, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Daniel S. Keller, Caulfield, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Lloyd A. Miller, Hillsboro, nonsupport, misdemeanor.
Jeffery L. Coffel, West Plains, possession of controlled substance, felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.