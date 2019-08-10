ARRESTS
Mark Landon Baughman, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed at 4:42 p.m. Aug. 1 on Main Street for driving while suspended or revoked and unauthorized plates, tags or stickers. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Chad L. Green, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 2 on 10th Street for failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while suspended or revoked. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Deborah Diane Gonzalez of Willow Springs was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving while suspended or revoked and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
TICKETS
Peggy Sue Rice, Dora, was ticketed at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 2 for failure to register a vehicle. Officer Travis Weaver.
Stephen D. Bruning, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:12 p.m. Aug. 3 for a stop sign violation. Officer Bishop.
Jennette Renee Parker, Gibsonton, Fla., was ticketed at 7:49 p.m. Aug. 3 for exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Turnbull.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
AND INCIDENT REPORTS
A caller reported at 6:01 p.m. Aug. 1 that a dog was locked inside of a vehicle on Highway 76. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found but no animals were seen inside of it. The windows were also down. Officer Turnbull.
Officers responded to a call at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 1 regarding a disturbance on Grand Street. The reporting party said there were people hanging out in an abandoned house, but the only person there was the owner of the house. Officer Bishop and Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Officers responded to a call at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 1 regarding an individual in an abandoned house on Grand Street. It was discovered the individual is the property owner. Officers advised him not to work on the house after hours. Officers Turnbull and Bishop.
At 7:02 p.m. Aug. 1, a woman reported graffiti on the water tower at High Street that had occurred sometime after the Fourth of July. Officer Bishop checked on the reported graffiti with Cpl. Jackson and Officer Turnbull.
Officer Turnbull responded to a call regarding a resident hearing voices outside of a home. He was unable to locate anyone nearby.
Officer Jim Hedlesten responded to a call at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 2 to check on a woman near Bailey Chevrolet who was wearing a pink shirt. He said he saw a woman matching the description walking on Main Street but noticed nothing unusual.
A caller reported at 6:06 p.m. Aug. 2 that a person was in the creek bed on Springfield Road. Officers responded and informed the person she was trespassing on private property. Officer Turnbull and Cpl. Jackson.
At 8:53 p.m. Aug. 2, 911 requested Officer Turnbull check on a stranded motorist for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Contact was made just south of the north U.S. 63 junction and the driver said the vehicle was overheating and AAA was on the way.
Officer Weaver reported that at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 3, he observed people with flashlights at the pool and attempted to make contact, but believes they ran and hid when they saw his car. Nothing appeared vandalized or damaged at the concession area. A white 2008 Ford Focus with an identifiable license plate was seen in the football field parking lot.
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, dispatch asked officers to make contact with a man regarding a property dispute. Contact was made and the man was advised the issue was a civil matter. Officer Bishop and Cpl. Jackson.
At 4:31 p.m. Saturday, 911 asked Officer Bishop to call a man regarding a property dispute. Upon making contact by phone, the man said he was in Pomona at the time. Officer Bishop advised the man to come to the police station or return to Willow Springs and call the police department so officers could visit with him.
During routine patrol at 5:46 p.m. Aug. 3, Officer Turnbull saw a motorist on Industrial Drive with the vehicle’s hood raised. The driver said he was waiting for his vehicle to cool down so he could attempt to drive it home.
At 8:49 p.m. Aug. 3, a person reported he suspected another person on a four-wheeler had caused property damage at a business on County Road 1270 just off of East Main Street. Officer Turnbull responded and did not observe any noticeable damage.
A man reported at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 3 that he was having issues with his vehicle and requested a tow truck at his location on South Harris Street. Dispatch called Gentleman Jim’s Towing. Officer Bishop and Cpl. Jackson.
Officers responded to a call at 10:42 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Comfort Inn regarding a possibly intoxicated man at the hotel. Contact was made and the man seemed fine but said he would go inside his room. Officers Travis Weaver and Turnbull.
A woman reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday that a man would not leave her house. Officers helped him get his things and waited for the man to leave. Officer Weaver.
At 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, Animal Control responded to a call about a dog running back and forth on West Main Street, slowing traffic. The dog was found and returned to its owner.
Animal Control responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that a dog on the 500 block of East Sixth Street was being aggressive outside a man’s garage and would not leave or let the man get into the garage, growing when the man got close. The dog was found and caught.
Cpl. Jackson was dispatched to respond to a call made at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday regarding a burglary on the 100 block of W. Main St. Upon making contact with the owners of a business at that address, he learned several items had been taken overnight. A report was taken.
A person called at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday to report several items had been stolen in a burglary that occurred several weeks prior. Cpl. Jackson.
At 1:40 p.m. Wednesday a woman reported her brother’s vehicle had been stolen sometime in the past day. Cpl. Jackson.
A woman locked out of her vehicle at Mercy Clinic requested assistance at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday and was given a courtesy ride to her home inside Willow Springs city limits by Officer Bishop to retrieve a spare key, and then driven back to her vehicle. The woman also reportedly found a radio she believed to belong to a city worker; the radio was collected by Officer Bishop.
A complaint was made at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday regarding loud music at 76 Apartments. Officer Weaver made contact with the occupants, who said they would keep the volume down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.