INCIDENTS
Officer Josh Ashlock reported July 22 he responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 17 and Henry Street.
Officer Israel Guidry reported July 23 he spoke with a property owner that had some concerns about a renter.
Officer Guidry reported July 23 he spoke with a woman that reported her ex-boyfriend had entered her home on North Ash Street without consent, threatened her with a knife and physically assaulted her before leaving. Officers that checked the area weren’t able to locate the subject and a statement was taken from the victim.
Officer Trenton Roberts was dispatched July 24 to Maple Street after being advised a couple was in the street yelling. The subjects stated they had not been fighting but playing, but agreed to keep the noise down.
Officer Roberts reported on Friday he was dispatched to McDonald’s to assist a motorist that had locked herself out of her vehicle while her dog was inside. Gentleman Jim’s was contacted to unlock the vehicle.
Officer Charles Brown reported on Sunday he responded to Valley View Apartments for a well-being check.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officers were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. July 22 to North Ash Street in reference to a suspicious subject. The man gave officers a false name and date of birth but was contacted again by officers at a later date.
Officers responded at 2:59 p.m. July 23 to a Mtn. View home in reference to property damage.
Officers responded at 6:42 a.m. July 24 to a home on North Ash Street in reference to a report that a man had entered the residence without permission, threatened a woman with a knife and assaulted her before leaving.
It was reported at 3:49 p.m. July 24 there was an incident of harassment on West Second Street.
A theft was reported at 3:19 p.m. July 26.
