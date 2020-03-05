INCIDENT REPORTS
Officers were dispatched at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 8 to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding an alleged violation of an order of protection. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 8 she was dispatched to a home on Bridges Avenue regarding a verbal domestic altercation. It was determined two people in a relationship were in an ongoing argument and there had been no physical assault.
At 12:31 a.m. Feb. 9 officers responded to Ranch House Bar and Grill on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding an alleged assault. It was determined two women assaulted another woman in the business. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
At 2:41 a.m. Feb. 9 a license plate reported as stolen was seized from a motorcycle parked at Walmart. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 9 to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard in response to a verbal domestic altercation. Two people were spoken to regarding the incident and a report was taken. Officer Whitsell.
