ARRESTS
Tristan Chase Wimberley, 20, Burgoyne Street, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on charges of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, and released on $2,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Kimberly Denise Stanberry, 39, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Thursday on East Main Street on charges of failure to appear. She was released on $700 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Sandra Jo Campbell, 31, Webster Street, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Friday on Court Square on a Wright County charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. She is held on $1,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Shelton James Collins, 27, County Road 8790, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released on $1,000 bail. Deputy April Keller.
Jerry Dale Stark, 40, Mtn. View, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Friday at Ozarks Medical Center on a Barry County charge of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender; driving while revoked/suspended; careless and imprudent driving; failure to wear a seat belt; and a Shannon County charge of driving while revoked/suspended. He was held without bail and released to Shannon County authorities. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Kimberly Irene Hockman, 65, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Saturday on W Highway on charges of stealing and forgery and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Elizabeth Cheyenne Reed, 20, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Saturday on W Highway on Mtn. View city charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and driving without a license. She was released on $300 bail. Deputy Thompson.
Amanda Sue Worley, 33, Mansfield, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Saturday on W Highway on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Thompson.
James Allen Dooley, 45, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Saturday on W Highway on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. He is held on $750 bail. Deputy Thompson.
Michael Andrew Bryant, 30, County Road 8150, was arrested at 8:41 a.m. Saturday on County Road 7160 on charges of failure to appear on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon (possessing a weapon and a controlled substance), second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is held on $20,000 bail. Deputy Melanie Roam.
Gary Lee Simmons, 33, Alton, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Saturday on Broadway on Mtn. View charges of failure to appear. He is held on $555 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Tina Boswell, 49, Lanton Road, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Saturday on Lanton Road on St. Charles County charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. She is held on $500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
James Cody Dickman, 28, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 1130 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Thompson.
Joseph Zeke Stark, 34, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Sunday on Gibson Avenue on a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. He was released on $420 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Thomas Allen Carter, 62, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday at the probation and parole office on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was held on $365.50 bail and released to Texas County authorities. Deputy Logan Wake.
Joshua Garrett Jacobson, 28, Crestwood Circle, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Monday at the courthouse on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. He is held on $3,000 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Bobbie Sue Carroll, 35, Paula Drive, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Searcy, Ark., on a charge of nonsupport. She is held on $2,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
TICKETS
Blake Dalton Cates, 20, was ticketed at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 3 on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Slade Evan Jackson, 20, Pomona, was ticketed at 2:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Bruce Sortman reported at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 4 he was dispatched to the Hilltop Chapel church on Highway 17 in reference to a woman in distress. It was discovered the woman had a verbal argument with her husband and he left in their vehicle.
Marvel Henry Shields, 62, Birch Tree, reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday vehicle parts had been stolen from Z21 Shop on U.S. 60. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Deputy Sortman reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday he was dispatched to a home in Pomona in reference to an out-of-control male. The man agreed to leave the home for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.