ARRESTS
Daniel Aaron Sanders, 27, Renfrow Avenue, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $3,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Jade Don Orum, 30, College Street, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Saturday on Debra Drive on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, and a West Plains charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. He is held on $8,100 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Michael Roland Doughty, 32, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Sunday on Rhonda Drive at U.S. 63 on a Mtn. View city charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt. He is held on $100 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Nicolle Janette Croney, 35, Jackson Street, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Diane Marie Dunn, 39, K Highway, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Sunday on Myrtle Street on a charge of violation of an order of protection for an adult and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Susan Nicole McInturff, 37, Harrison, Ark., was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Jail on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 9 her ex-husband had taken her social security card and birth certificate. The man was contacted and stated he had attempted to return the documents a year and a half ago and was ignored, so he disposed of them. No charges. Deptuy Logan Wake.
Sherah Lou Schump, 37, Pomona, reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday her white 2007 GMC Acadia, valued at $10,000, had been stolen from the parking lot at Conley’s Convenience Store while she was inside eating a meal. Property including a laptop, two sleeping bags, a Garmin “Diesel” GPS, school books and herbal medicine, total value $2,950, had also been taken. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Aaron Shane Mayberry, 49, Willow Springs, reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday a black 2003 one-ton Silverado pickup truck and change, total value $3,500, had been stolen from his driveway on County Road 2980 sometime in the overnight hours between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Deputy Sortman.
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 5:04 a.m. Monday he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and after further investigation a small amount of marijuana and multiple items of paraphernalia were found and seized.
It was reported at 8:06 a.m. Monday a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup truck had been stolen from a home on County Road 3910 in Mtn. View. Deputy Logan Wake.
It was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday a maroon 2008 Mercury Sable had been stolen from a home on County Road 3020. A suspect has been identified and the incident remains under investigation. Deputy Wake.
