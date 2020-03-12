CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 12:55 p.m. March 2 a woman called to speak with Sgt. Huffman. She was told Huffman would return her call.
It was reported at noon March 3 an employee of Tractor Supply Co. called to have a beagle that had been staying outside of the building removed. It was placed in the pound and information about the dog was posted on Facebook.
It was reported at 12:30 p.m. March 3 an apparently stray dog was outside of city hall. It was taken to the pound.
At 3:44 p.m. March 3 it was reported there were possible squatters at a vacant home.
At 6:43 p.m. March 3 a complaint of loud music was reported. The source was located and the involved parties were told to turn it down.
At 9:57 a.m. Wednesday it was reported there was suspicious activity at a vacant home. The location was checked and there was no sign of trespassing.
It was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a home on North Grand Street regarding a peace disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.