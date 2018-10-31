Oct. 1
CRIMINAL
Marshall R. Scott, unlawful use of a weapon under subsection 9, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, or at a person or building involving death or injury; three counts of first-degree assault or attempt; five counts of armed criminal action; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk without sexual conduct; and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felonies.
Shane L. Collins, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
Michael B. Mansfield, second-degree burglary, felony.
Jeffrey L. Bailey, unlawful use of a weapon under subsection 4, exhibiting, felony.
Aaron R. Taber, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony.
Anthony S. Collins, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and bribery of a public servant, felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.