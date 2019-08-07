ARRESTS
Aaron Lee Wagner, 52, Fifth Street, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Monday on Worley Drive on an Oregon County charge of probation violation. He was released on $300 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Daniel Lee Tilley, 36, Thayer, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Monday at the Thayer Police Department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of receiving stolen property. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 8:51 a.m. July 30 $594 worth of items had been stolen from the Howell County Road and Bridge Department at a location on County Road 1510. Deputy Logan Wake.
Employees of Wiley Fence Company reported at 7:16 a.m. Monday a white 2017 GMC 2500 four door pickup truck with the company logo painted on the side had been stolen from a locked area behind the business, located on north U.S. 63 at Highway 14. The vehicle is valued at $20,000. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Deputy Shannon Caldwell reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday Howell County deputies responded to a home on County Road 7200 in reference to a death. The Howell County Coroner and investigators also responded to the scene and the death appears to be from natural causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.