An Arkansas woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 17, 6 miles south of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T. W. Meyer with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Cecileigh J. Crosser, 23, of Izard, Ark., was driving south in a 2012 Jeep Liberty that traveled off the road and struck an electric pole and a tree.
The report shows Crosser was wearing a seat belt; she was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
A Mtn. Grove man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 9:10 a.m. the same day on Highway 38, 3 miles east of Hartville in Wright County.
Tpr. Z. B. Tate reported Christopher L. Brammer, 51, was westbound in a 2007 Mazda 3 that traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the road and impacted a ditch.
The report shows Brammer was wearing a seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No condition report is available.
