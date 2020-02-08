TICKETS
Jeffery A. Rollins, Walnut Grove, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 30 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Dustin L. Wright, Viola, Ark., was ticketed at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedleston.
Coty Lee Holloway, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:33 p.m. Jan. 30 on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, failure to register a vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Turnbull.
Scotty Dale Shipley, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:06 p.m. Jan. 30 on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Turnbull.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 11 p.m. Jan. 22 to G & W Foods on West Main Street regarding a woman with an active warrant. She was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail. Cpl. Jackson.
Officer Turnbull reported at 1:19 a.m. Jan. 23 he was dispatched to Love’s truck stop regarding a domestic disturbance.
Officers responded at 2:14 a.m. Jan. 23 to a home on East Third Street regarding a deceased person. Officer Turnbull.
Cpl. Jackson reported at 10:47 p.m. Jan. 24 a man at a home on North Walnut Street was trying to assault his caretaker. The man was taken to a local medical center.
Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 25 to a home on North Ash Street regarding a possible overdose. One man was escorted from the home and a woman was taken to a local medical center. Cpl. Jackson.
Officer Turnbull reported at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 26 there had been an altercation the day before on Ferguson Street near the high school.
At 5:40 p.m. Jan. 29 a handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle. Officer Turnbull.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 1:09 a.m. Jan. 23 a man contacted the police department for information on an incident that damaged his vehicle.
At 8:40 a.m. Jan. 23 a call came in from the attorney general’s office for Cpl. Jackson.
At 6:54 p.m. Jan. 23 assistance was given during an ambulance call on Walnut Street. A man was taken for treatment.
At 7:49 p.m. Jan. 23 it was reported an officer was traveling on U.S. 60 and saw a vehicle slide into the median from the westbound lane. The officer stopped to offer assistance and learned the driver was uninjured but needed a tow truck to remove her vehicle from the median.
At 9:10 p.m. Jan. 23 a 911 hang-up call was reported from a home on West Fourth Street. The homeowner said they had not called 911.
AT 11:11 p.m. Jan. 23 there was a call regarding harassment at a home on East Third Street. The reporting party said they believed someone they knew had been outside his home peeking in the windows, but officers were unable to find the suspect.
At 2:56 a.m. Jan. 24 a horse was reported to be running loose on County Road 1270. The information was passed on to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
At 11:22 a.m. Jan. 24 it was reported a car was doing donuts in the school parking lot. An officer was dispatched to the area and did additional patrol, but the vehicle was not found.
At 8:17 p.m. Jan. 24 the Missouri State Highway Patrol called for help in determining if a suspect with an active warrant was outside of extradition limits. It was confirmed the suspect was outside of extradition limits.
At 11:31 p.m. Jan. 24 officers received a call that a driver at Love’s truck stop might be intoxicated. It was learned the driver could not drive a standard.
At 2:40 p.m. Jan. 25 an alarm call was reported at Peterbilt on Hill Street. The building was found to be unlocked and was searched and secured until a key holder could arrive.
At 4:35 p.m. Jan. 25 a woman at Love’s truck stop was reportedly trying to solicit a ride. Officers were unable to find her.
It was reported at 2:23 p.m. Jan. 26 there was an intoxicated man at a business, and the business owner wanted the person trespassed from the property. Officers were dispatched and the man was trespassed.
At 8:55 p.m. Jan. 26 officers reported they received a request to conduct a well-being check on a woman who left her home. The woman was found and refused to return to her home.
At 10:15 p.m. Jan. 26 a call was reportedly made regarding an intoxicated man who was disturbing a homeowner. When officers arrived the man made suicidal threats and was taken to Ozarks Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
At 2:11 a.m. Jan. 27 a woman contacted the police department to report what she believed to be a scam involving someone who claimed to represent the social security office.
At 2:20 a.m. Jan. 27 a woman called and said she was having trouble breathing. Officers arrived and secured the scene until an ambulance could arrive to transport her to the hospital.
At 9:40 a.m. Jan. 27 a man called for the phone number to the county courthouse.
At 11:23 a.m. Jan. 27 a man called about getting an incident report about his gate being struck. He was referred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
At 11:45 a.m. Jan. 27 the parks department supervisor called to report that a dog behaving strangely was seen at the cemetery, and had been tearing up flowers left on headstones.
At 2:33 p.m. Jan. 27 a suspicious vehicle was reported to be on Sunshine Street. It was determined the vehicle belonged to the property owner’s son.
At 3:06 p.m. Jan. 27 the owner of dogs that had been seen running loose near the cemetery area was reportedly spoken to and told the dogs had to be kept penned or otherwise kept from running loose, or a ticket would be issued. The dogs’ owner agreed to try to keep the animals penned and officers will monitor the area for compliance.
At 4:59 p.m. Jan. 27 the highway patrol reportedly requested a check on pedestrians walking down Highway 137. The pedestrians were located and moved off of the road.
At 7:16 p.m. Jan. 28 an assault was reported on Ash Street. The reporting party requested the other party involved have no further contact with him.
At 1:06 a.m. Jan. 29 an officer was dispatched to Love’s truck stop regarding a woman who wished to speak with an officer about a man who had dropped her off there. The woman was advised to return home and stop accepting rides from people she does not know.
At 12:45 p.m. Jan. 29 a person called for help with a Ministerial Alliance voucher.
At 2:34 p.m. Jan. 29 someone reportedly left tools at a home on North Walnut Street and when an officer went there with him the homeowner would not open the door to let him get the tools. The homeowner later contacted the police department and asked what she should do. The woman was advised to leave the tools outside her door and the owner would get them later.
At 4:03 p.m. Jan. 29 a motorist was seen stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 60. An officer checked on the driver but was advised the driver had just stopped to make a phone call.
At 4:35 p.m. Jan. 29 a vehicle was reported stolen from a home on North Ferguson Street. An incident report was completed.
At 11:58 p.m. Jan. 29 a 911 hang-up call was reported from a home on West Fourth Street. The homeowner said his phone doesn’t work and the issue is suspected to be a problem with the phone line or network carrier.
At 11 a.m. Jan. 30 Willow Funeral Home requested a funeral escort from the funeral home to Highway 76.
