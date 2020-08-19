CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at midnight Aug. 7 an officer spoke with a man who was supposed to stay away from a certain area. The man saidd he wasn’t heading there and was just driving around with his son. The officer advised him to stay away from the area.
It was reported at 7:10 a.m. Aug. 7 an officer assisted the Howell County Sheriff’s Department in a person’s arrest.
It was reported at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 a man from Shannon County called the department officers to contact a person who he believed to have his moped. The person was contacted and did not have the vehicle.
It was reported at 10:58 p.m. Aug. 7 a woman complained about a truck sitting in front of her house. The officer spoke with the person in the truck, who said he was working for U.S. Cellular on a tower near the house.
It was reported at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 8 a group of people were standing in the road on Highway 76 by Z Highway. The officer went to the area but could not locate anyone.
It was reported at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 9 an officer assisted a 97-year-old man who had fallen and couldn’t get up.
It was reported at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 9 an officer went to the golf course after the superintendent told two golfers to keep their carts off the greens.
It was reported at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 11 a single-vehicle accident on occurred on U.S. 60. Highway patrol took the accident report and the driver was arrested on multiple criminal charges.
It was reported at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 11 an officer assisted ambulance personnel.
A vehicle carrying children who were not secured in carseats was reported at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 11. An officer spoke with the driver and advised them to make sure their children were using the proper safety seat.
It was reported at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 11 a motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed. An officer observed the motorcycle and checked its speed with radar. It was going the posted limit.
It was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday an officer had a confrontation with a man who was flipping an officer of, reportedly in violation of local code prohibiting obscene gestures toward police. The man claimed the code was a violation of his rights. There have been several other altercations with the man reported in the past.
It was reported at 2:54 a.m. Thursday an alarm went off at Casey’s General Store. The officer spoke with an employee who said they were working on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.