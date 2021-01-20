ARREST
Ruth Marie Landrigan, 37, Bunker, was arrested and ticketed Thursday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and U.S. 60 on charges of possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Brittany Williams, 27, Mtn. View, was ticketed Jan. 11 on charges of failure to show proof of insurance and displaying or possessing plates owned by another.
Hannah Shay Jester, 19, Mtn. View, was ticketed Jan. 13 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
INCIDENT
A theft of $150 or less was reported at 10:29 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Jan. 11 an officer was called to the Mercy-St. Francis emergency room for a complaint about a small puppy biting a 3-year-old boy while they were playing. No criminal action was taken.
A disturbance was reported Jan. 11 at a home on East Fifth Street. A man was beating on the reporting party’s door and she wanted him removed. The officer advised the man not to go back to the residence. The man later returned that day but was gone when officers arrived.
It was reported Thursday an officer responded to the Honeysuckle Inn for a report of a vehicle doing donuts and burnouts in the parking lot of the Anchor fuel station. The reporting party declined to press charges, just asked the officer to speak to the driver. The officer spoke to the person and cleared the scene.
It was reported Thursday an officer performed a well-being check at the Valley View Apartments.
On Saturday, a caller reported two men walking around a neighbor’s vehicles on Kaitln Drive. An officer patrolled the area and was unable to locate the men.
