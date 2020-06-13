A Mtn. View man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash while fleeing from police at 12:40 p.m. Thursday on Highway 17, 5 miles south of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. S.J. Crewse with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported the Mtn. View Police Department was in high-speed pursuit of Jason H. Freeman, 23, of Mtn. View, who was southbound in a 1994 Ford Probe that rear-ended a 2012 Subaru at a high rate of speed.
The Subaru was driven by Jessie D. King, 70, of Pomona.
According to the report, Freeman did not wear a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No injuries were reported for King, who reportedly wore his seat belt.
No condition report is available for Freeman.
Cpl. Crewse was assisted by Tpr. S.D. Goostree.
Two from Houston suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. Thursday on Mineral Drive, a mile and a half north of Houston.
Cpl. J.R. Sellars with the patrol reported Natasha R. Smith, 18, was westbound in a 2006 Ford Fusion with Misty A. Colgan, 31, when her vehicle attempted to make a left turn into the path of a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado and struck it.
The driver of the Chevrolet was Coleton L. Hayes, 19, also of Houston.
The report shows Smith had minor injuries and Colgan suffered moderate injuries; both were not wearing seat belts. No injuries were reported for Hayes, who did wear a seat belt.
According to the report, Smith and Colgan were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No condition reports are available.
Cpl. Sellars was assisted by the Houston Police Department.
