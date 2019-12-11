ARRESTS
Chelcey Lynn Thompson, 24, Grace Avenue, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday at the municipal courtroom on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $500 bail. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Nathanial Isacc Cash, 25, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Friday at the probation office on charges of failure to appear on Mtn. View charges and released on $380 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Rosemary Michelle Adams, 52, County Road 8030, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Friday at the probation office on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of passing bad checks. She is held on $1,928.05 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Jeremy Wayne George, 34, Pomona, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Saturday on County Road 1350 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended and is held on $500 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Austin Drake Womack, 20, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and being a fugitive from out of state. He is held on $125,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Cody Royer, 36, Harrisburg, Ill., was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Saturday on Highway 60 on a Taney County charge of failure to appear on a traffic charge and released on $87 bail. Deputy Thompson.
Braxton Layne Terrill, 22, Mtn. View, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in Willow Springs on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Allen Lee Hammock, 57, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street on charges of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check and city charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked. He is held on $8,365 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Shelby Elizabeth Strong, 21, McFarland Drive, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at her home on a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. She is held on $150 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Nathan Tabor Rodman, 24, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Sunday on County Road 5160 on a charge of failure to appear on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He is held on $15,000 bail. Deputy Smith.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 a registered sex offender failed to report he is no longer homeless and is now living near a daycare, and has reportedly been seen at the skate park on St. Louis Street. Charges are pending. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
On 12:15 p.m. Friday it was reported a sex offender had failed to register, first offense. Charges are pending. Deputy Harper.
Donald R. Darnell, 80, Willow Springs, reported at 9:33 a.m. Saturday his grey 1996 Ford Ranger, valued at $3,500, had been stolen from his home on Highway 137. Deputy Dylan Webb.
At 11:17 p.m. Sunday Deputy Smith reported he pursued Nathan Tabor Rodman, 24, Willow Springs, wanted on warrants for failure to appear on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. The pursuit was initiated at Junction 14 until the vehicle wrecked on a County Road near Pomona. Rodman then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later. Charges are pending.
It was reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday a 2004 Buick was taken from property on County Road 2470. Deputy Logan Wake.
Robin Jan Dettman, 62, Caulfield, reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday a person she had an order of protection against sent her a friend request via Facebook. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Webb.
