ARRESTS
Aaron Lee Wagner, 52, West Plains, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 5 on a charge of probation violation. Officer Chris Barrett.
Heather Anne Mangan, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 1 a.m. Aug. 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Jordan Casey Brinkley, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Aug. 6 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display a current state license plate and stealing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Misty Ranae Lucas, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, stealing, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Shawn Martin Stevens, 47, West Plains, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Friday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of letting dangerous dogs run loose. Officer Sean Barrett.
Telika Marie Frasier, 32, Cabool, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Friday on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and detaining library materials. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Lakane Eugene Jones, 26, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled or counterfeit controlled substance, littering, driving while suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brandon Stephens.
James Dean Wilson, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stephens.
Jose Inez Gonzales, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Roman A. Solodkov, Pottersville, was ticketed at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 5 on Jackie Garrett Drive on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
Chad Lane White, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 5 on Lanton Road on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Tonya Rochelle Dunn, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:04 p.m. Aug. 5 on Main Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Anthony Ray Johnson, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 5 on Kentucky Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Kevin White.
Aubrey Jason Verren, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 7 on Ramseur Road on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Tinsley.
Joseph Michael McDonald, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:17 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bean.
Dondrika Sharell Ross, Ocean Springs, Miss., was ticketed at 8:42 a.m. Thursday on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Austin Robert Lucas, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:58 a.m. Thursday on a charge of improperly emerging from an alley or driveway. Officer Chris Barrett.
Gordon Lawrence Gearhart, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Justin Brown.
Bobby Lee Weaver, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:02 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Jodie Leigh Martin, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:16 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to display a current state license plate and speeding. Officer Stephens.
Aaron Robert Agnew, Columbus, Wisc., was ticketed at 4:35 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Eric Alan Welchman, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday on Bruce Smith Parkway on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Tinsley.
Tiffany Heather Cox, Wes Plains, was ticketed at 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Cherry Street on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to use a seatbelt or child restraint device. Officer Tinsley.
Bryce D. Girdley, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Monica Leigh Kesling, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:10 p.m. Sunday on St. Louis Street on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Stephens.
Spencer M. Cunningham, Thayer, was ticketed at 11:51 p.m. Sunday on Kentucky Avenue on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated or under the influence. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
At 4:26 p.m. July 24 the 44th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office requested digital forensics tests be conducted on a cellular device suspected to contain child pornography files. The incident remains under investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
It was reported at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 5 a door had been kicked in at a home on Cherry Street. The reporting party did not wish to report the incident or press charges. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Officer Wichowski reported at 4:15 a.m. Aug. 5 he responded to the 1200 block of Lambert Lane in reference to an 8-year-old girl that was knocking on a door asking for money. The girl was later found and her parents were questioned. The juvenile office investigated the incident and the child was returned to the custody of her parents.
Officers were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. Aug. 5 to a home on Cass Avenue in reference to a drug overdose. It was discovered a man had taken medication that had not been prescribed to him. He was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Brad Jones.
It was reported at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 5 someone had forced entry into a shed on Hazel Street and removed several items. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 5 her daughter had possibly been touched inappropriately by a man she knows. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 8:16 p.m. Aug. 5 a juvenile left from a home on Tiffany Street three days prior, and the reporting party stated she knew where the girl had been but she was no longer at that location. Another location was provided and the juvenile was found there by an officer and returned home. No charges. Officer Tinsley.
Officers responded at 3:03 a.m. Aug. 6 to an alarm at the Shamrock gas station on St. Louis Street. It was discovered a burglary had been committed and evidence was collected. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 5:38 a.m. Aug. 6 there had been property damage at the Armstrong Wood Flooring lumber yard. The damage was photographed for evidence and the case remains open. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 6 he had gotten cash back from a purchase at Walmart and forgotten to remove the money from the checkout when he left the store. When he returned to get it, it was gone. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 11:49 a.m. Aug. 6 another woman she knows had used her debit card without her permission to make purchases. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 12:08 p.m. Aug. 6 a man has violated a protection order by passing out notes regarding two individuals that have protection orders against him in the neighborhood where they live. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Shannon Sisney.
A man reported at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 6 his bank notified him that someone attempted to deposit a check he didn’t write into an account at Wood and Huston Bank. Officer Ivie Powell.
At 1:43 p.m. Aug. 6 officers responded to a home on K Highway in reference to a vehicle that had run off the road and struck the residence. The driver was transported to OMC for treatment and the cause of the crash is being investigated. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 6:16 p.m. Aug. 6 he responded to a home on West Eighth Street in reference to a 10-year-old that had run away. The child was located by her father and returned to her guardian. A hotline call was made to Division of Family Services and the juvenile office was notified.
Officer Tinsley reported at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 6 he responded to St. Louis Street in reference to a woman who was yelling at herself. It was determined the woman needed treatment and was transported to OMC.
A possible sexual assault was reported at 9:26 p.m. Aug. 6. A suspect was apprehended and charges have been filed. Officer Chris Barrett.
It was reported at 11:33 p.m. Aug. 6 a woman was sitting in a pickup truck that didn’t belong to her, parked off of West Main Street on Court Square. It was discovered the subject had entered several parked vehicles in the same lot and taken items from one of them. Charges are pending. Officer Wichowski.
Officers responded at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 7 to a home on Utah Street to assist Missouri Children’s Division workers. Three children were taken into protective custody and a report will be forwarded to the juvenile office for review. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 3:37 p.m. Aug. 7 a person was violating a court order by calling and harassing another person repeatedly and stopping by their home. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Bradshaw responded at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 7 to a home on Tiffany Street in reference to a runaway juvenile female. The girl was entered into law enforcement databases as missing and the incident remains under investigation.
Officer Conner Burnes reported at 3:01 a.m. Thursday he responded to OMC in reference to a possible sexual assault. Two reports regarding separate incidents were collected and the case remains under investigation.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:10 a.m. Thursday he responded to OMC in reference to a possible sexual assault. Two reports regarding separate incidents were collected and the case remains under investigation.
It was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday there had been vandalism at the Missouri State University-West Plains Recreation Center off of West Trish Knight Street. There are no suspects and the incident remains under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday a man she has a court order against had violated the order by harassing her. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 11:09 a.m. Thursday to a business on the 1100 block of Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a theft. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Kinder.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 11:44 a.m. Thursday he responded to a home on Jackson Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Both parties stated they were arguing and there was no sign of physical injury to either of them. Both refused to give a written statement or pursue charges. One of the parties stated he was leaving the location.
Officers responded at 4:32 p.m. Thursday to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to a shoplifter. The suspect has reportedly been trespassed off of the property several times and stolen several items. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday she had been parked at a business on Kentucky Avenue and when she returned to her vehicle noticed the front license plate was missing. Officer Murrell.
Officer Bean reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday he was dispatched to a home on Webster Avenue in reference to a 15-year-old girl that was out of control. It was determined a domestic altercation had taken place and both of the parties involved separated.
Officers checking for secure business locks at 12:17 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue discovered an unlocked building. The location was searched for an intruder or signs of break in, then cleared and secured by officers. Officer Wes Stuart.
A man reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday his work iPad had been stolen while he was making a delivery at Walmart. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 11:18 a.m. Friday a trailer hitch was found in the roadway on North Howell Avenue. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Kinder.
Officer Sean Barrett reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday he responded to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to the theft of a vehicle key that had happened the day before.
Officer Murrell reported at 6:03 p.m. Friday he was advised of a complaint from the Mtn. View Police Department regarding a cell phone that had been stolen from a location in West Plains on July 19. Attempted contact with the victim has been unsuccessful and the incident remains under investigation.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday he responded to a location on Gibson Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a physical altercation took place and a woman at the scene had signs of minor injuries but refused treatment. The man involved in the disturbance was reportedly not injured and charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Stuart reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday he responded to West First Street in reference to a dark colored SUV that was dragging a motorcycle behind it. It was determined the motorcycle was stolen, but most of it was recovered on West First Street. A report has been forwarded to detectives.
Officer Wichowski reported at midnight Saturday an envelope containing two rings had been turned in to him at the police station. They have not been determined to be related to any active cases and are being held at the police department for safekeeping.
It was reported at 12:16 a.m. Saturday an iPad had been stolen from a location on McFarland Drive. A suspect has been named and the incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
Officer Wichowski reported at 2:51 a.m. Saturday he responded to a peace disturbance at a home on Knight Street. It was determined threats were made by both parties involved but neither wished to prosecute.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 7:38 a.m. Saturday he responded to a location on Locust Street regarding a theft. It was later discovered a speaker box had been stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. Saturday to the area of Anne Drive in reference to an out of control and suicidal juvenile girl. She was taken to OMC for treatment. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stephens reported he responded at 5:55 p.m. Saturday to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a woman who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Charges are pending.
At 8:16 p.m. Saturday several items found on K Highway were turned in to the police department. Some have been returned to the owner and the others have been placed in evidence. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday several keys had been stolen from his home on Grace Avenue. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday an alleged assault had taken placed between two men at a home on Ross Lane, and during the incident a firearm had reportedly been discharged into the air. One man sustained moderate injuries to his face and the other alleged his phone had been stolen during the altercation. Complaints have been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Stuart reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday he was dispatched to a home on Lanton Road in reference to a physical domestic altercation. Neither party had been injured and neither wished to file a complaint.
