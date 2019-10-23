Billy Christopher Tilley, 34, West Plains, and Whitney Michelle Hamblin, 26, West Plains, Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Paige Davis-Topliff.
Logan Cole Jimmy Simmons, 20, West Plains, and Mikayla Nicole Lambe, 23, West Plains, Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Joel T. Harris.
Clayton Preston Jackson, 45, Thayer, and Jennifer Lynn Lundry, 35, Thayer, Oct. 6 in West Plains. Officiated by Tom Daniel.
Brandon Derek Beach, 34, West Plains, and Theresa Renee Martin, 32, West Plains, Oct. 12 in West Plains. Officiated by Jerry Heerth.
Jacob Tyler Prince, 25, West Plains, and Destiny Lashay Morgan, 21, West Plains, Oct. 12 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Michael E. Clark.
Jacob Lee Ghaner, 27, West Plains, and Brittany Leann Pringle, 27, West Plains, Oct. 12 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Marie L. Whiteside.
Brady Charles Dean, 30, West Plains, and Ashley Ann Haddock, 28, West Plains, Oct. 12 in Rolla. Officiated by James P. Korich.
Jacob Scott Hart, 24, Willow Springs, and Destiny Rose Wood, 22, Willow Springs, Oct. 12 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Justin Lawson.
Brandon Ray Watson, 21, West Plains, and Nicole Perry, 19, Alton, Oct. 12 in West Plains. Officiated by Stephen Dulaney.
Dwight David Jensen, 64, Farmington, Utah, and Garnet Maxine Tiff, 61, Mtn. View, Oct. 12 in Mtn. View. Officiated by F. Michael Delimot.
Jason Michael Mattes, 39, West Plains, and Heather Catherine Burleson, 23, West Plains, Oct. 12 in West Plains. Officiated by Travis Collins.
Joseph Wesley Barton, Peace Valley, 42, and Rio Buque Montenegro, 38, Peace Valley, Oct. 18 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
