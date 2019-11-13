CRIMINAL
Nov. 3
Jon J. Little, Mtn. View, stealing motor vehicle, felony.
Nov. 4
Danny Nungesser, Mtn. Grove, first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon, felonies, and violation of order of protection for adult and second degree property damage, misdemeanors.
Stacey Sartor, Mtn. Grove, first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon, felonies, and second degree property damage, misdemeanor.
Ronald Drumright, Springfield, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Chasity Nicole Sikes-Cooper, Licking, third degree domestic assault, felony.
William G. McNeal, Florissant, leaving scene of accident in excess of $1,000 property damage, felony.
Joshua E. Purcell, Raymondville, possession of controlled substance and driving while revoked or suspended, felonies, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, tampering or circumventing operating of ignition interlock device and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Ronald Lee McCampbell Jr., Licking, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Jonathan Webb Martin, Willow Springs, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Matthew Artis Gale Jr., Raymondville, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Nov. 5
Evan Lawson, Salem, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
George D. Terrill, Salem, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
Cynthia M. Farris, St. Robert, possession of controlled substance, felony, and failure to drive on right side of road and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Christopher William Crane, Summersville, failure to stop for school bus and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Jeremy Lee Shelton, Summersville, operating motor vehicle in careless or imprudent manner, failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Christian Joshua Thompson, Tallahassee, Fla., exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph and driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanors.
Brandon James Lee Giller, Licking, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked or suspended and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Mark Aaron Hill, St. Louis, operating motor vehicle in careless or imprudent manner, misdemeanor.
Lisa Marie Hayden, Raymondville, driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor.
Nov. 6
Glenn M. Graham, Cabool, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Sonia M. Browning-Gerlick, Pomona, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Nov. 7
Michael H. Morgan, Mtn. Grove, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm, resisting arrest and unlawful use of weapon, felonies. Failure to drive on right side of road and driving while revoked, misdemeanors.
Nov. 8
Justin D. Strunk, Cabool, possession of controlled substance, felony. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor. Bound over.
Nicholas M. Jones, Houston, third degree domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon and resisting arrest, felonies.
