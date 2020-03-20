TICKET
Allie Mikayla Sappington, 20, Joplin, was ticketed March 13 for speeding, 11 to 15 mph over.
INCIDENT
At 4:54 p.m. March 11 a couple came to the police department to report a hack into their bank account.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 9 an officer was requested for assistance at the Mercy St. Francis emergency room, where a patient was reportedly out of control. By the time the officer arrived the patient had calmed down. The officer waited until test were performed.
On March 9 it was reported a Howell County Deputy requested assistance while attempting to serve papers at a home on Maple Street.
On March 9 an officer was called to the intersection of U.S. 60 and Y Highway to respond to a woman yelling at passing cars. The woman told the officer she was trying to get a ride to West Plains and that she was not yelling at anyone but talking to herself. The officer informed her that she couldn’t stand at an intersection and flag people down, and instructed her to go home.
On March 9 an officer was advised the same woman was trying to get a ride again, this time at U.S. Cellular. When the officer arrived he reportedly couldn’t find her and was told that she got into a black car which left as the officer arrived. A few minutes later, the officer was informed she was by the highway near Barn Hollow Vet Clinic trying to wave people down for several minutes. The officer was unable to find her.
On March 9 an officer was called to the apartments near North Ash Street. The caller stated his son had become belligerent and was yelling at him. When the officer arrived the son had already left. The caller said he would call again if his son showed up again.
On March 10 an officer was informed of a gray van on Wilford Street and a man inside yelling at passing cars. When the officer arrived at the scene the van was gone.
On March 11 a woman came into the police department to report an attempted theft. She said she spoke with another officer the day before and was adding to her report. The report was taken and given to the officer involved in the matter.
On March 11 an officer was flagged down by a man in front of the Girl Scout building who wanted complain about the emergency room at Mercy Hospital. The man said he cut his finger and became angry at the long wait and left the emergency room. The officer informed the man there was nothing he could do about the wait time. The man told the officer he was walking back to the ER. The officer drove to check on the man, but the man’s wife had picked him up. The officer reported the man smelled of intoxicants.
