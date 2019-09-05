ARRESTS
Christopher Dean Richardson, 30, McFarland Drive, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Monday on McFarland Drive on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault and released with a summons. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Scott Kuhlman, 29, Curry Street, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $5,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Misty Lynn Garcia, 40, Utah Street, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday on Second Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree tampering. She was held on $2,000 bail and released on her own recognizance. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Gary Allen Burk, 36, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday on North Howell Avenue on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear. He is held on $2,200 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Shane Michael Polzin, 29, Gainesville, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Jail on charges of failure to appear on charges of nonsupport and probation violation on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance. He is held on $8,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Tyler Lee Kenyon, 23, Grace Avenue, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday on Monks Street on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary. He is held on $7,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday a check had been altered from $10 to $410 and deposited into an unknown suspect’s bank account from the victim’s bank account. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Logan Wake.
A woman reported at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday her juvenile granddaughter was missing from a home on K Highway. The girl later returned to her grandmother’s home. Deputy Caldwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.