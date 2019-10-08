INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 4:11 p.m. Sept. 26 her vehicle tires had been slashed. Officer Nate Bean.
It was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 26 a juvenile female had disclosed an incident that had occurred during the summer months and reportedly involved her consuming intoxicants and text messaging inappropriate images of herself to a peer. The investigation is ongoing. Officer Chris Barrett.
A bicycle and backpack were reportedly found at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 26 at a home on Crestwood Circle. They were placed in found property at the police department. Officer Bean.
At 11:28 p.m. Sept. 26 officers responded to a report of possible drug activity at a location on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A woman there was taken to OMC for treatment and no charges are pending. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 2:37 a.m. Sept. 27 to a possible disturbance at Breckenridge Apartments. On arrival several subjects were spoken to but none reported any crimes. However, drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view and the matter remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 8:09 a.m. Sept. 27 his wallet was missing. The case remains under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
It was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sept. 27 property was found in a yard on West First Street. It has been entered into found property at the police department. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 3:05 p.m. Sept. 27 to a home on Walnut Street in reference to a suicidal person. The subject was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Wes Stuart.
At 9:02 p.m. Sept. 27 a person reported a cell phone missing. The reporting party later found it and there is nothing further at this time. Officer Conner Burnes.
It was reported at 1:18 a.m. Sept. 28 a man stated he wished to harm himself. Cpl. Brandon Stephens was dispatched to a home on West Seventh Street and the subject was transported to OMC for treatment.
A man reported at 4:42 a.m. Sept. 28 he had been assaulted at a home on Jackson Street. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors and charges are pending. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Officers responded at 7:44 a.m. Sept. 28 to the area of Howard Drive and Rhonda Drive in reference to a motorcycle parked in the roadway. The owner/driver was not located and the motorcycle was towed from the scene. Officer Sisney.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 officers were dispatched to a home on Armstrong Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined the two people arguing had an order of protection in place between them. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors.
A red bicycle was reported found at 3:43 p.m. Sept. 28 on the shoulder of south U.S. 63 near K Highway. It has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:59 p.m. Sept. 28 an ex parte order had been violated when the respondent communicated with her. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 28 to a home on Lambert Lane in reference to a suicidal person. The subject was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 29 a bicycle had been stolen from a home on Woodland Avenue. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 29 officers investigated a report that a man was lying in a ditch on Missouri Avenue. The subject refused medical treatment and it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was taken into custody and issued citations.
A man reported at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 29 someone he knows has been harassing him. Officer Stuart.
A woman reported at 8:11 p.m. Sept. 29 a man she knows took her cell phone without her permission and is refusing to return it. Detective Kyle Parrish.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 29 at the corner of Katherine Drive and Terra Street. The suspect vehicle is though to have crossed to the left hand side of the road, gone into a ditch and struck a hydrant and lawn ornament before continuing north on Katherine Drive. The case remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
