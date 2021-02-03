INCIDENTS
At 12:08 a.m. Jan. 21, Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported he responded to Ridge Crest hotel on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding a loud booming noise coming from inside the building. During the investigation someone who had active warrants was arrested and found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending crime lab results.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 21 she was dispatched to Crestwood Circle regarding a domestic dispute. The involved parties were located and a report was taken. No charges at this time.
At 9:23 a.m. Jan. 21, it was reported an assault occurred between two men at a home on Missouri Avenue. It was determined they had been fighting in the driveway of the home and neither party wished to pursue charges. Officer John Murrell.
Officer Murrell reported at 12:21 p.m. Jan. 21 he spoke with a woman about a possible incident of child abuse. The incident is under investigation.
At 1:34 p.m. Jan. 21, Cpl. Powell responded to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a theft. A man reportedly stole a bottle of whiskey while a woman accompanying him was in the restroom. A suspect was identified and a probable cause statement will be forwarded to city prosecutors.
At 4 p.m. Jan. 21, Officer Conner Burnes was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Lanton Road. A victim's tire had been slashed and the case is under investigation.
Officer Burnes responded at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 21 to a domestic disturbance on Lambert Lane. It was reported a physical altercation took place between a man and woman. Charges were forwarded to city prosecutors.
Officers were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 21 to a home on Davidson Street regarding an assault. It was discovered a man and woman in a relationship had a verbal altercation that became physical and resulted in an injury to the man. The woman left the scene before officers arrived and a report will be forwarded to county prosecutors. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski responded at 11:34 p.m. Jan. 22 to a home on West Leyda Street to investigate a report of a suicidal boy. The child was spoken with and made numerous suicidal statements to officers, so he was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.
At 8:18 a.m. Jan. 22, Officer Brent McKemie reported he responded to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a vehicle theft. A report was completed and the incident is under investigation.
At 9 a.m. Jan. 22 officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue regarding people possibly living in a vacant building. Officer McKemie reported he spoke with two people and smelled the odor of raw marijuana. A bag of marijuana was seized, the suspects were told to leave the property and not return, and charges are sought.
Cpl Brandon Stephens reported at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 22 the employee of a business located in Imperial Center stated several checks had been forged and deposited, resulting in a loss of funds. A report was completed and the case is under investigation.
Officer McKemie reported at 11:57 a.m. Jan. 22 he responded to a home on Lanton Road to investigate a dispute between a landlord and tenant. The landlord reportedly entered the tenant's home and disposed of the tenant's property before the tenant's last day living there. Burglary charges are being sought.
Cpl. Powell responded at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 22 to Court Square regarding a man with an active warrant. The man was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 22 someone reported buying a vehicle from a seller who had possibly tampered with the odometer prior to selling it. The incident is under investigation.
At 5:14 p.m. Jan. 22, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue to investigate a traffic crash. It was determined one of the individuals involved was driving with a suspended license and that driver was ticketed.
At 5:54 p.m. Jan. 22, Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported he spoke with a man seen walking down Old Airport Road. The man was placed under arrest for having multiple warrants and possession of a controlled substance, and transferred to the Howell County Jail.
A set of keys was found 8:45 p.m. Jan. 22 at the West Plains Post Office and placed into evidence. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Reid.
At 2 a.m. Jan. 23, while on patrol on south U.S. 63 at Hoglen Street, Cpl. Sisney reported he saw a what appeared to be a traffic cone beside a vehicle. It was learned the traffic cone was stolen but the suspects that stole it had left the vehicle and returned to a residence. The incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 4:09 a.m. Jan. 23 to a home on Summit Street regarding a possible accidental overdose. A man was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 7:02 a.m. Jan. 23, officers responded to a possible accidental overdose at a home on West First Street. A man had overdosed and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer Burnes.
At 11:05 a.m. Jan. 23, Officer Burnes was dispatched to a home on North Howell Avenue regarding tampering. A suspect was found to have tampered with city utilities and the incident is under investigation.
At 12:50 p.m. Jan. 23, Cpl. Stephens arrested a woman on outstanding city warrants at her home on Crestwood Circle and released her on bail.
At 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Cpl. Stephens was dispatched to County Road 1710 to investigate a report that a man was assaulting a caregiver with a cabinet door. The man was located and arrested pending charges.
Officer Reid reported at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 23 he responded to Joe Jones Boulevard regarding a stolen dog. Possible suspects were identified and the case is under investigation.
At 6:39 p.m. Jan. 23, Officer Reid responded to a home on South Aid Avenue to investigate a door found open. It was determined nothing was stolen and the case is considered closed.
Officer McKemie responded at 8:44 p.m. Jan. 23 to a home on K Highway regarding a domestic disturbance. It was learned there was a verbal altercation between two people in a romantic relationship.
At 9:09 p.m. Jan. 23 officers responded to Walker Street regarding a report of someone making suicidal statements. A man was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officers responded at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 23 to a home on St. Louis Street regarding a domestic altercation. It was determined there was an assault but the victim did not wish to pursue charges. The case is considered closed. Officer Reid.
Officer McKemie reported at 10:08 p.m. Jan. 23 he was dispatched to a home on West Third Street to a report that a man threatened to assault another. No charges.
At 3:10 a.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to the West Plains Motel regarding alleged theft. During the investigation a man with active warrants was placed under arrest, and a baggy containing a white crystal substance was found in his possession. The man was taken to the Howell County Jail and charges are pending.
At 11:18 a.m. Jan. 24, officers on patrol noticed an open gate on Good Hard Drive. It was determined an unknown suspect damaged a couple of buildings and a fence. The case is under investigation.
At 5:28 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to a home on Lambert Lane regarding an intoxicated and suicidal man. He made a suicidal statement to officers and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer McKemie.
