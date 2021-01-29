INCIDENTS
Sgt. Kyle Parrish was dispatched at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 16 to Palmer Street regarding a report of property damage to a storage unit. The incident is under investigation.
At 2:54 p.m. Jan. 16, officers were dispatched to a home on K Highway to investigate possible sexual misconduct. The alleged victim and suspect were spoken to and the incident was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 16 he responded to a home on Walnut Street to investigate a report of child abuse. It was determined no abuse occurred and a report was made for documentation purposes.
At 5:06 p.m. Jan. 16, a traffic stop for speeding was conducted at the intersection of South U.S. 63 and Ramseur Road, resulting in the seizure of narcotics and a firearm. Charges were forwarded to county prosecutors. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
A woman reported at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 16 her vehicle was struck while parked at Walmart, and the other vehicle involved left the scene. The case is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Cpl. Stephens responded at 6:54 p.m. Jan. 16 to a vacant business on Bruce Smith Parkway, told a door was open there. The building was cleared and the door was secured.
At 8:36 p.m. Jan. 16, a theft from a vehicle at Walgreen's was reported. A report was taken. Officer Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Jan. 17 to a location on Lanton Road to investigate someone trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Two people were found to be in possession of several counterfeit $20 bills and said they were given the bills by another person. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officer Conner Burnes reported at 9:28 a.m. Jan. 17 a damaged stop sign was found on Trish Knight Street. It was determined the sign was damaged by a vehicle, and a driver was located and agreed to pay for the damage. No charges.
At 12:35 p.m. Jan. 17, officers responded to Palmer Street regarding property damage and a burglary. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officer Reid reported he was dispatched at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 17 to Aid Avenue to investigate a possible domestic assault. It was determined someone had assaulted another person several times and a probable cause statement was forwarded to county prosecutors.
At 4:39 p.m. Jan. 17, a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street due to the driver having a revoked license. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located and charges are pending. Cpl. Stephens.
At 5:39 p.m. Jan. 17, Officer Reid responded to a home on Missouri Avenue to investigate a report someone with an active warrant was there. The suspect was taken into custody and released on a cash bond.
At 5 p.m. Jan. 17, a woman was arrested on a city warrant at her home on Shuttee Street. Officer Whitsell.
At 6:54 p.m. Jan. 17, Officer Reid responded to a home on Woodland Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined someone was assaulted with a knife and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 12:40 a.m. Jan. 18, officers were dispatched to a home on West Maple Street regarding a domestic assault. An investigation resulted in charges sought for fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Whitley Clark.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 1:44 a.m. Jan. 18 he saw a girl walking north on Porter Wagoner Boulevard near Broadway and determined she was a runaway. Her parents were contacted and she was returned to her parental guardians.
At 6:35 a.m. Jan. 18, Officer Clark responded to Ramey supermarket to investigate a report of counterfeit currency. The incident is under investigation and no charges are sought.
It was reported at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 18 someone entered a home on East Main Street and took an Xbox and about five pairs of shoes. A possible suspect was named and the case is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 a bicycle was found in a ditch off of Cole Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Murrell.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 he was dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate counterfeit currency obtained through a transaction between 8 and 8:30 p.m. the night before. The currency was seized and placed in evidence.
At 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, officers responded to a location on Worcester Street regarding a possible sex offense. A report was completed and the incident is under investigation. Officer Brent McKemie.
Cpl. Stephens reported he responded to Snappy Mart on south U.S. 63 regarding a woman allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor. The suspect was identified and charges are being forwarded to prosecutors.
At 6:49 p.m. Jan. 18, officers were dispatched to Ozarks Healthcare emergency room to investigate a report that a sexual assault happened on Court Square. At the time of report the alleged victim was highly intoxicated and refused a sexual assault forensics exam or to pursue charges. The case has been left open and was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 8:27 p.m. Jan. 18, Officer McKemie responded to Locust Street regarding a burglary. A report was completed and the incident is under investigation.
At 3 a.m. Jan. 19, a suspicious vehicle was located in the area of Southern Hills Shopping Center. During a consent search of the vehicle controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were found, and charges will be filed pending lab results on evidence. Cpl. Wichowski.
At 6:40 a.m. Jan. 19, Cpl. Powell reported he responded to a business on Broadway regarding counterfeit currency. The reporting party said a man and woman came to the store and attempted to purchase items with the counterfeit currency. The incident is under investigation.
Officer Murrell reported at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 19 he was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the area of St. Louis Street and Davis Street. It was determined one of the drivers had a revoked license and a ticket was issued on the charge.
At 2:23 p.m. Jan. 19, a woman reported she heard a noise inside her house and thought someone was inside. An officer was dispatched and during a search of the house no one was found and no further investigation is expected. Cpl. Powell.
Officer McKemie reported at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 19 he conducted a traffic stop on St. Louis Street for failure to display license plates. It was learned the driver’s license was revoked and the driver was taken into custody and released with a citation.
At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, officers responded to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding shoplifting. A suspect was identified and gave consent to a search. The stolen items, plus a smoking pipe and a loaded syringe were found. Charges are sought for stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia and the syringe was sent for lab testing to determine what it contains. Officer McKemie.
At 12:53 a.m. Jan. 20, a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street and it was discovered the driver's license was suspended. A citation was issued. Officer Colter Reid.
An employee of Enterprise Rent A Car reported at 8:47 a.m. Jan. 20 that, between Jan. 6 and that day, someone stole a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles belonging to the business. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 20 a riding lawn mower was stolen from his mother's house on Sixth Street since Jan. 10. The suspect is not known and the incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported on Jan. 21 her cell phone was lost or stolen on Jan. 18 while she was at Walmart. Officer Murrell.
At 2:18 p.m. Jan. 20, a woman reported someone gained access to her Cash App and stole $3,000. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
At 3:22 p.m. Jan. 20, officers were dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate the thefts of several items. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 3:52 p.m. Jan. 20, a door to a business on Bratton Avenue was seen standing open. A second officer arrived and the building was searched before being secured. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 20 to a domestic disturbance on Lanton Road. A door had been damaged and the case will be forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 5:40 p.m. Jan. 20, officers investigated a case of bad checks being passed at a business on Court Square. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Jan. 20 to Ridge Crest hotel to investigate suspicious activity. A woman was found to have active city warrants and was arrested. Officer Clark.
