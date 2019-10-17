CRIMINAL
Oct. 7
Gary Lee Simmons, Alton, possession of controlled substance, felony. New judge assigned.
Jeremy Paul Blagg, Pomona, second degree burglary, felony.
Brandon S. Kuhlmann, West Plains, stealing motor vehicle, felony.
Oct. 8
Dustin L. McReynolds, West Plains, resisting arrest, driving while suspended and operating motor vehicle in careless or imprudent manner, misdemeanors. Failure to properly fix plates and failure to signal, infractions.
Diane Marie Dunn, West Plains, driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor. Displaying plates of another motor vehicle and failure to display plates, infractions.
Timothy W. Fling, Jonesboro, Ark., driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor.
Logan M. Edwards, Gainesville, driving while suspended, misdemeanor.
Michaela Diane Hoffrichter, Mtn. View, second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
Derek L. Baldwin, House Springs, second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
Anthony Wayne Young, Mtn. View, second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
Leslie Altermatt, West Plains, second degree property damage, misdemeanor.
Floyd K. Goss, West Plains, stealing $750 or more, felony.
Oct. 9
Alexander Terry Don Frieze, Willow Springs, second degree burglary and first degree property damage, felonies.
Dillon Ray Luck, Willow Springs, second degree burglary and first degree property damage, felonies.
