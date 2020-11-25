CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 2:37 p.m. Nov. 15, a careless and imprudent driver on was reported on Third Street. The responding officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 1:52 p.m. Nov. 16 the Electric Department found a Samsung cell phone across the street from Casey’s.
It was reported at 6:59 p.m. Nov. 16 that 911 dispatched transferred a call regarding a person’s window screen that had been damaged. The officer spoke with the man who said his window screens had been ripped off by a person known to him. The officer took a statement and pictures of the damage.
It was reported at 9:04 p.m. Nov. 16 an officer noticed the cab lights of a Coastal Energy semitruck were left on. An employee was contacted to turn them off.
It was reported at 1:32 a.m. Nov. 17 an officer assisted a Willow Springs Ambulance crew with an elderly woman who had fallen and hit her head.
A natural death on East Main Street was reported at 6:04 p.m. Nov. 17 at a location on East Main Street.
It was reported at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 18 an officer was dispatched to Fourth Street after a 911 call of static only was reported from the address. The resident of the property said he doesn’t know how it keeps happening, since he doesn’t have a phone.
It was reported at 1:08 p.m. Nov. 18 an officer was advised of an open door at a residence. A neighbor told the officer the people living there had moved out or were in the process of doing so. The officer checked inside and didn’t see anything unusual.
