ARRESTS
Amanda Raquel Reese, 38, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Monday in Willow Springs on Shannon County charges of failure to appear on charges of careless and imprudent driving, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while revoked, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to register a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. She was held on $1,736 bail and released to Shannon County. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Frankie Lee Roberts, 56, Third Street, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the police department on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to register a motor vehicle and distribution of a controlled substance. He is held on $70,000 bail. Deputy Tatum Whitsell.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Logan Wake reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday he responded to a home on County Road 1350 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Charges are pending.
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 2:56 a.m. Monday he conducted a traffic stop on East Maple Street and during the stop a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine was seized. The incident remains under investigation.
Julie C. Johnston, 45, Pomona, reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday someone entered her home and took a silver bracelet. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
